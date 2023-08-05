TODAY’S WORD is quiddity. Example: Understanding the quiddity of the problem is key to finding a solution.

THURSDAY’S WORD was legerdemain, meaning sleight of hand. Example: The audience was mesmerized by the performer’s legerdemain as he made a coin disappear and reappear from behind their ears.

Spoiled milk

A reader notified the Stroller the other day that people on social media have been commenting recently about milk spoiling faster than it used to.

Our experience has been exactly the opposite, so the Stroller set out to find an answer to this trending, but not yet viral, topic of local interest.

What we found is that milk is milk and, under similar conditions, spoils in about the same amount of time as it always did. If your milk goes bad sooner than it used to, it’s likely something has changed besides the milk.

Once opened, all types of milk should be good for five to seven days as long as you keep them refrigerated. Out of the fridge, milk may start to spoil in as little as two hours.

Milk spoiling early could be a sign of a refrigerator no longer cooling properly, or the milk may have been let to get warm before being refrigerated again.

Whole milk lasts longer than 2% or skim milk, and organic and milk pasteurized under ultra high temperature (UHT) lasts longer that regular milk, so if you’ve changed the type of milk you’re buying that could be the reason.

Working from home

Back in 1665, Sir Isaac Newton found himself working from home due to the temporary closure of the University of Cambridge because of an outbreak of the bubonic plague. It was during this time that he observed an apple falling from a tree, and developed what we know today as calculus and what became his theory of gravity.

Toes and feet

Did you know that Statue of Liberty’s first toe is longer than her big toe and this feature is something known as “Greek feet,” a mark of beauty in many classical statues of Ancient Greece?

In Greek, the word “democracy” combines the elements of demos (“people”) and kratos (which means “force” or “power”) meaning literally “people power.”

Chuckle

The Pentagon was originally designed as a square, but the contractor kept cutting corners.

And for all of you writers out there ...

Helvetica and Times New Roman walk into a bar.

“Get out of here!” shouts the bartender. “We don’t serve your type.”

Quote of the day

I’ve never been interested in pursuing a normal life. There are enough people doing that. More growth and discovery seems to happen when I’m uncomfortable. — Derek Sivers

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The main ingredient used to make pesto sauce is basil. Traditional pesto is a blend of fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, extra-virgin olive oil, and Parmesan cheese.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In the traditional song, what did the children dance around “on a cold and frosty morning”?