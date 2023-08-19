TODAY’S WORD is plaudit. Example: The novel received numerous plaudits from critics, praising the author’s unique writing style.

THURSDAY’S WORD was palsy-walsy, meaning friendly or appearing to be friendly in a very intimate or hearty way. Example: The salesperson’s overly palsy-walsy attitude made the customer feel uncomfortable.

Going topless

Did you know there are six states where a woman can legally go topless?

In 2019, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the law, making it now legal for women to go topless in Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, Kansas and New Mexico.

The argument that succeeded is that everyone should be able to take their shirts off when they are outside, no matter their gender.

Said Hoagland: “No matter how you look, you should have the same freedom [as] the person next to you. And it’s also about equality. Addressing small parts of inequality can make a big difference in how people are treated on a day-to-day basis.”

MAVAHI football

Posted to the Martinsville and Henry County – Our Town Facebook page from Bob Hodges:

On Aug. 15, 1961, summer was over for this group of senior Bulldogs. Practice started early and lasted late into the evening with a little time off for resting and eating and hydrating.

Some of these guys are gone. My best friend, number 39, Butch Hill; number 27, Billy Hodnett; number 30, a good north side body, Benny Pinkard; number 16, Jack Martin; number 17, David Monohon.

There are a couple of these that probably could hit you pretty hard today; David Sparks, Bill Hawfield and Steve Westfall.

Whenever I see the number 16, 17, 39, and 22, I will forever think of MAVAHI football and what promise was evident on that football field in 1961.

Wendy’s for breakfast

The restaurant chain will be offering two new English Muffin sandwiches nationwide beginning Aug. 22. They will be “light, fluffy, and perfectly pillowy, and come with a one-of-a-kind savory buttery spread that marries a hint of brown sweetness with fresh black pepper,” a release stated.

Both sandwiches offer the the option of oven-baked Applewood Smoked bacon, or a grilled sausage patty.

Chuckle

Why was Cinderella so bad at soccer? She kept running away from the ball.

What did the triangle say to the circle? You’re pointless.

Quote of the day

No matter what you’ve done for yourself or for humanity, if you can’t look back on having given love and attention to your own family, what have you really accomplished? — Lee Iacocca

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Stephen Crane’s “The Red Badge of Courage” is set during the American Civil War. In the book, the battle takes place at an unspecified time during the war, but is thought to be mostly a fictional account of the Battle at Chancellorsville, which took place May 2-6, 1863.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: A “waltz-length” dress stops at what part of the body?