TODAY’S WORD is gourmand. Example: My friend is a true gourmand; he never misses an opportunity to try out new restaurants and cuisines.

THURSDAY’S WORD was tyro, meaning a beginner in learning anything; novice. Example: Despite being a tyro in the kitchen, he managed to whip up an impressive meal for his dinner guests.

Robert Tuggle

You may have heard Robert A. Tuggle, who was a music writer and longtime staff member at the Metropolitan Opera from 1961 until 2015, but you may not have known that Tuggle was born in Martinsville in 1932 and graduated from Martinsville High School in 1950.

Tuggle, who died in 2016, was nominated for the Grammy Awards for Best Album Notes for the Met’s recording of “The Mapleson Cylinders.” His book “The Golden Age of Opera” was published by Holt McDougal in 1983.

Tuggle was the son of Howard Irvine Tuggle, a Coca-Cola executive back when Martinsville was home to a large Coca-Cola plant. Margaritte Tuggle was his mother.

After graduating from Martinsville, he studied at Princeton University where he earned a degree in musicology in 1954. After leaving Princeton he served in the U.S. Army for two years and then joined the education department of the Metropolitan Opera in 1957.

In 1981, Tuggle became director of the archives at the Met and served in that capacity for the next 34 years.

Hillbilly Diner

The Stroller hasn’t tried it yet, but overheard the old Mackie’s Restaurant in Stanleytown has reopened as the Hillbilly Diner. They say they are “shut” on Mondays, but specials include a turkey plate on Tuesday, baked spaghetti with meat sauce on Wednesday, meatloaf plate on Thursday, seafood gumbo on Friday, roast beef on Saturday and chef’s choice on Sunday. Daily specials are $8.95 except for the gumbo that goes for $11.95. The special on Sunday will vary depending on the chef’s choice.

The restaurant is located at 275 Riverside Drive and is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Wit and wisdom

“The trouble with the world is not that people know too little; it’s that they know so many things that just aren’t so.” From the book The Wit and Wisdom of Mark Twain.

Chuckle

A woman in labor suddenly shouted, “Shouldn’t! Wouldn’t! Couldn’t! Didn’t! Can’t!”

“Don’t worry,” the doctor said. “Those are just contractions.”

Quote of the day

“The world is moving so fast these days that the man who says it can’t be done is generally interrupted by someone doing it.” — Harry Emerson Fosdick, 1878-1969

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Tim Allen was the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the movie series Toy Story. Last year, Pixar Studios released Toy Story spin-off Lightyear set in a fictional alternate universe, where Chris Evans voiced the title character.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which vegetable is used if a dish is described as “a la Crecy”?