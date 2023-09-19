TODAY’S WORD is eggcorn. Example: After watching the movie, she couldn’t help but laugh at the eggcorns he made when trying to quote famous lines.

SATURDAY’S WORD was quetzal, pertaining to any of several large Central and South American birds of the trogon family, having golden-green and scarlet plumage. Example: The quetzal, with its vibrant golden-green and scarlet plumage, soared gracefully through the rainforest canopy.

The power of words

Anyone who works in the newspaper business or enjoys the benefits a newspaper provides to the communities it serves appreciates the power of words. The Stroller has always been in awe of the power of wisely chosen and ordered words.

Sol InVictus, an educational website says that words are the primary means through which humans convey thoughts, ideas, and emotions. They are the tools we use to articulate our beliefs, express our feelings, and communicate our intentions. When we listen to someone’s words, we gain access to their thoughts, opinions, and the narratives they construct about themselves and the world around them.

Truth in actions

The Stroller feels compelled to add that while words have power, and provide a window into the mind, actions are the tangible manifestations of an individual’s thoughts, feelings, and intentions. The saying “actions speak louder than words” because they reveal the essence of one’s character.

First phones

Local history buff Page Brockenbrough tells us that around 1886, Dr. Kearfott ran a phone line from his drugstore to his home on Gravely Street. In a short time, others arranged for a telephone in their homes, so Kearfott had a switchboard installed in back of the drugstore.

Miss Bessie Griggs was Martinsville’s first telephone operator. In the early 1890s, D.L. Bowles bought the telephone facilities and moved them above the A&P Grocery Store across Bridge Street from the drugstore, and shortly afterward added a second switchboard operated by Miss Mary Williams from 1898 until 1902.

Brockenbrough said it was during this period that some 30 telephones were in operation in Martinsville, installed by Willie and Sam “Trunk” Fontaine.

In 1909, the town of Martinsville purchased the phone system from the Bowles estate and J.R. Gregory operated the system until his death in 1930, when it was sold to Lee Telephone Company.

Chuckle

I went to buy a pair of camouflage pants, but I couldn’t find any.

Did you hear about the guy who drank invisible ink? He’s at the hospital waiting to be seen.

Quote of the day

Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony. — Mahatma Gandhi

SATURDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Orthoepy is the study of pronunciation of a language within a specific oral tradition. It is also known as phonology.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What Asian dog breed is notable for its blue or black tongue?