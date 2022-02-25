70-year marriage comes from 7-day courtship

A week after Lemuel Thedford Spencer and Ruth Catherine Wallace met, they eloped.

That was 70 years and two children, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren ago.

The Bassett couple's family shared the fabled story of that whirlwind romance at a dinner party celebrating their anniversary.

Thedford Spencer and Ruth Wallace, now Ruth Spencer, met at County Line Church of God of Prophecy in Patrick Springs on Sunday, Feb. 10, 1952. They were introduced by his's sister, Edna.

He was in the Army and was on furlough. That Monday after church they went on their first date -- a double date with his youngest brother, Cecil, and Ruth's close friend Garnett.

They had their first solo date on Tuesday.

Wednesday they attended church together, and he asked her to marry him that night. She said yes.

Wallace was living with aDougherty family in Patrick Springs. Spencer told her he would pick her up on Saturday at 5 p.m., and if she changed her mind, just don’t come out. He would wait just a few minutes, then turn around and leave.

As he pulled up on Saturday, she came out the door with her shoes in her hand. It was cold and sleeting. They drove to South Carolina despite the sleet coming down so heavy that the windshield wipers froze up.

The groom-to-be continued driving by hanging his head out the window. That's determination.

When they arrived in South Carolina, they had no clue where to go. They stopped at a grocery store to ask.

A man came up to them and said, "Y'all are here to get married, aren't you?" He told them he knew the judge and that they were supposed to spend the night in South Carolina when getting married.

They had not known about that rule, so they had not prepared for an overnight stay. The man told them that it was OK and that he would take care of matters for them.

They all drove to see the judge. Their new acquaintance went inside, then came out, saying, “he’s ready for you.” They had a double ceremony with another couple they did not know.

When it was over, they returned the man to the store, never even having learned his name. Mr. and Mrs. Spencer still say he was angel put there just for them.

The newlyweds returned to Virginia that night. They spent a little time together before Thedford had to return to Fort Knox, Kentucky.

He was in Kentucky for a little over a week when he was notified he would be moved to Fort Lewis, Washington. Once he was in Washington for about a month, he sent for his bride. There was a problem with her ticket and flight, and she did not get there the night her husband was expecting her.

She arrived in Washington the next day, but her luggage didn’t – it had been mixed up with the bag of someone else also named Spencer. Once the matter of the luggage was straightened out, someone with the airline helped her contact her husband.

That flight out to be with him turned out to be the only time in her life she had flown.

They lived in Washington for a few months when he was notified in early November that he would be going overseas to serve in the Korean War. He had to get her home to Virginia before he was to deploy, but the couple only had $80 to do it on.

They went to the grocery store, bought enough food for sandwiches to eat on the way and slept in their car. They made it to Virginia with a few dollars left.

By that time Ruth was 3 months pregnant with their daughter Vickie.

Vickie was around 14 months old when he returned from the war, finished with his time in the Army. Their other daughter, Brenda, came along about 9 months later.

