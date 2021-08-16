A child's stunning passing creates a mission for his family in Henry County

Little Ty Gongloff never got the chance to live and to grow up, but his memory is very much aline in support given to other children in his honor.
He was born stillborn on July 5, 2018, the son of Natalie and Mark Gongloff. Since then, children in hospitals have received stuffed animals with Bible verses and his photo attached, and kids from the Boys & Girls Club have experienced outdoor activities in Camp Lee Ford, through a donation made in his memory.
Natalie Gongloff of Pleasant Grove grew up first in Martinsville and then Collinsville. Her parents are Joyce and Blake Thomas.
She met her husband when both were students at Patrick & Henry Community College. He is from Pennsylvania and came to the area for the college’s motorsports program. He works at Richard Childress Racing in Winston-Salem, N.C., and she is a real estate agent with Spencer Group.
The Gongloffs have a 13-year-old daughter, Alley, a 14-month-old, Thomas, and Ty, who, as Natalie explains when asked how many kids she has, is “in heaven.”
“We found out in November 2017 we were expecting,” she said. “We were both surprised and excited.”
Once they learned in January that they were having a boy, they planned the baby shower and the nursery, done in a woodland theme.
“Every [medical] appointment went well” during the pregnancy, she said.
“He was more active than either Alley or Thomas. You could sit and watch my whole belly move. It was amazing.” The entire family, including the grandparents-to-be, “just grew so attached to him and so excited.”
Alley chose his first name, Ty, and his middle name, Allen, is the same middle name of his father and Gongloff's grandfather.
As his due date approached, “we all got so excited about him, anticipating him being here,” she said. She brought her brother, Casey, who’s about Alley’s age, and Alley along with her to her final pregnancy checkup, at the 40-week point. They were going to go out for ice cream later.
While the kids were waiting in the waiting room, Gongloff learned “they just couldn’t find a heartbeat.”
She had noticed “a decrease in movement” over the previous week, she said, but attributed that to the fact that he was near birth size and tight on space.
She received an appointment to go to the hospital for an ultrasound later in the day, she said. She took the kids for ice cream as planned, unable to bring herself to tell them the news.
Trusting “that everything was going to be OK,” she kept calm that day waiting for the ultrasound. Getting the news that her son had passed away was “so shocking and confusing. I guess I just had such trust that everything was going to be fine,” but then it wasn’t.
When Alley asked, “Mama, why would God take him from us?” the reply came immediately.
“I said we have to remember first God loves us … and God loves Ty.”
Two Bible verses came to her automatically, she said:
- Jeremiah 29:11 NIV: “'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the LORD, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'”
- Isaiah 55:8-9 NIV: “'For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,' declares the LORD. 'As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.'”
She said she was amazed that in that moment of despair God gave her those messages, because “I would have never had it on my own.”
It comes down to the foundation of memorizing Scripture as children, she said: Many kids learn Bible verses to earn treats, without realizing that those verses will help them throughout the rest of their lives.
The only response from others that really helped her was when people would say, “I’m thinking about you. I’m praying for you.”
“There’s nothing you can say to help their heart. It’s such a process people have to go through with their grief,” she said.
Ty Bears
A popular way to mark a baby’s growth is to take his picture with the same item once a month. Ty’s item is a stuffed bear. She used the bear on the fifth of every month “to reflect on where Ty would be, and how he would be,” she said.
The change from summer to fall was a difficult time with her grief over Ty, she said. She would come to realize that the changes of seasons is “how we track time,” so that transition really impresses the gravity of the loss.
Christmas is her favorite time of year, but that first Christmas season without Ty weighed heavily on her. She wanted to do something special to honor her son, and Alley suggested getting Ty-brand stuffed animals for children in the hospital.
The family did a drive in 2018 with the goal of 100 Ty stuffed animals and received more than 200, which they donated to the children’s ward at Brenner’s Children’s Hospital. Each toy has a tag with special Bible verses and Ty’s photo. They repeated the drive in 2019 but were not able to do it in 2020 because of the pandemic.
“I was amazed at how many people in the community came together” to support the drive, and the family in general, she said. “Through loss it has made me love Martinsville and Henry County even more.”
People who were aware of their story showed support in a variety of other ways, too, she said. A server at Pigs R Us paid for their meal and told them she was praying for them. Danny Wulff at Chic-Fil-A added points to her account, which pays for food.
“The love and compassion blew me away,” she said. “It was very hard for me at first, because I knew people were going to bring it up. I was scared I was going to bust out crying in public.”
It was Doug Ramsey, the retired pastor of her church, Hillcrest Baptist, who helped her gather her strength. He said when people asked how many children she had, her answer could include “on earth and one in heaven.”
Helping boys
In the spring of 2019 ANCHOR Commission Executive Director Ricky Walker addressed the Martinsville UpTown Rotary Club, talking about “all that they do to help change the lives of teen boys ages 12 to 17 and about Camp Lee Ford,” she said.
Walker said the main point of his message to Rotary was that if kids could “get on a right path as a younger person, it [trouble] doesn’t follow them into adulthood … You can save them and our community at large a lot of grief and a lot of money in the long run.”
It is extremely difficult to overcome past legal or criminal trouble, because a bad record affects employment and housing opportunities.
“Our club decided to give them the grant money that year, but my heart was drawn to do more.”
In January 2020, Gongloff said, “I wrote out my goals for the year, and one was to give $5,000 to a nonprofit in Ty’s memory, and ANCHOR was once again brought to my heart as I prayed. In December 2020 I was looking over my goals, and knew that I hadn’t accomplished that and prayed that God would make a way.”
That week, she showed houses to a buyer from California. That buyer just happened to choose the house that had a $10,000 bonus for the selling agent – something Gongloff had not realized .
She deposited her commission check the day of the closing, and the next day gave a check for $5,000 to Walker for ANCHOR.
That donation was used to bring students in the Boys & Girls Club to Camp Lee Ford.
“Being outside is the best thing for kids,” Gongloff said. “Part of your creativity and your imagination comes from learning to take sticks and rocks, building play areas, campsites … learning to love what’s around you.”
“When things happen we often ask God, ‘Why, God?’ but what we really should ask God is ‘What? What do you want to do through this?’
“God promises in Romans 8:28 that he causes all things that work together for good to those that love him and are called according to his purpose.”
Her purpose, for Ty, is to help other children.
