A child's stunning passing creates a mission for his family in Henry County

Ty Bears

A popular way to mark a baby’s growth is to take his picture with the same item once a month. Ty’s item is a stuffed bear. She used the bear on the fifth of every month “to reflect on where Ty would be, and how he would be,” she said.

The change from summer to fall was a difficult time with her grief over Ty, she said. She would come to realize that the changes of seasons is “how we track time,” so that transition really impresses the gravity of the loss.

Christmas is her favorite time of year, but that first Christmas season without Ty weighed heavily on her. She wanted to do something special to honor her son, and Alley suggested getting Ty-brand stuffed animals for children in the hospital.

The family did a drive in 2018 with the goal of 100 Ty stuffed animals and received more than 200, which they donated to the children’s ward at Brenner’s Children’s Hospital. Each toy has a tag with special Bible verses and Ty’s photo. They repeated the drive in 2019 but were not able to do it in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“I was amazed at how many people in the community came together” to support the drive, and the family in general, she said. “Through loss it has made me love Martinsville and Henry County even more.”