Top musical talent of this area will join together for "A Musical Extravaganza" at 4 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, in the newly renovated sanctuary.

The concert has a wide variety of music, soloists and instrumentalists.

The First United Methodist Church Adult Chancel and Youth Choirs, directed by Jill Gardner, will perform. Gardner is the FUMC director of music ministries.

Also performing will be Still Water Ensemble, a smaller group from Smith River Singers, directed by Dr. Pamela Randall.

Musicians will be violinist Julia Shumate, cellist Evan Richey, oboist Mark Biggam, organist Spencer Koger and pianists Beth Chapman and Ann Nichols.

The church is at 146 E. Main St., Martinsville.

"I am hoping this will become an annual Spring event/concert in the newly renovated sanctuary space of First United Methodist Church, again featuring the 'brightest and the best' of the classical music scene in Martinsville," Gardner wrote.