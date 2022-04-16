A wolf in sheep's clothing

The lovely wisteria is in bloom now across Southside, brightening roadsides and stands of woods with its purple clusters. The fast-growing legume comes in ten species of woody twining vines grow up to 30 feet long and multiply, quickly taking over an area.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Holly Kozelsky
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today