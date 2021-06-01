Altrusa elects new officers in the first in-person meeting since pandemic

Altrusa elects officers

During the pandemic the club still managed to have signs made showing appreciation for poll workers; these were distributed to area polling precincts the day of the November election in Martinsville and Henry County. In April, signs were distributed at local daycares recognizing workers at these locations. Thank-you cards were written and distributed to firefighters, law enforcement, and other first responders in September, thanking them for their hard work and dedication during the pandemic. Members donated and participated in Wreaths Across America in December. The club most recently collected and purchased personal hygiene items for Days for Girls (Altrusa Service Project). These items will be sent to girls in third-world countries to help improve their quality of life.