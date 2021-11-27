 Skip to main content
Altrusa to offer books at Collinsville laudromat with Swish, Spin and Stories
Altrusa to offer books at Collinsville laudromat with Swish, Spin and Stories

Altrusa

Dianne Vann (left) and Linda Dorr (right) present the $2,000 check the club received from Altrusa International to the club treasurer, Deborah Belcher. The money will fund the Swish, Spin and Stories program, which will put books for children in a local laundromat.

 SUBMITTED

Altrusa International of Martinsville/Henry County will present Swish, Spin, and Stories thanks to a grant from the International Foundation.

Altrusa received the $2,000 grant on Oct. 28. It will use the funding to purchase children’s books and the necessary furniture to make an inviting space for parents and children to read while waiting to do laundry at a Collinsville laundromat.

Swish, Spin and Stories is designed to address the literacy needs of underprivileged children in preschool through grade 5 in the community by establishing a Little Free Library at a laundromat. This project will provide books for children who may have little to no access to books in their home; invite children and families to enjoy reading books; and invite them to take a book home.

Statistics from Unite for Literacy, as well as those provided through local research, reveal that there is a need for improved access to books in homes in the area.

Altrusa Club President Nancy Bryant stated in a press release that grants are available through sponsoring Altrusa Clubs from the Altrusa International Foundation Inc. to improve the economic well-being and quality of life through the Foundation’s commitment to community service and literacy.

