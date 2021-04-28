BRIEFS: Firefighter training programs; fair pageant open for entry; Stuart Strawberry Festival coming

Summer camps offered by YMCA

The YMCA will offer 12 weeks of day camps during the summer months. The pandemic-safe environment will include physical distancing, the use of face masks and hygiene protocols and small group sizes.

The day camps will be held at the Collinsville YMCA location at 395 John Redd Blvd. The cost is $95 per weeks, and availability is limited.

Registration is by appointment only. For more information, call 276-647-3771 or visit www.martinsvilleymca.com.

Strawberry Festival seeking vendorsVendors are being accepted for Stuart’s Strawberry Festival, which will be at 10 a.m. 4 p.m. on May 15.

The festival will feature live music, including bluegrass played by local musicians of all ages. There will be exhibits of artisans, jewelry, jellies, preserves, housewares and more, and a variety of foods, plus fresh strawberries.

The festival committee provides space on a first-paid-registered, first-served basis. Persons interested in displaying or selling items must furnish their own equipment, such as tents, tables and chairs. If electricity will be needed, the festival committee must be notified before the festival.