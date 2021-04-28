BRIEFS: Firefighter training programs; fair pageant open for entry; Stuart Strawberry Festival coming

Firefighter training programs set
If you have thought about becoming a volunteer firefighter, upcoming classes by the Henry County Department of Public Safety will make that possible.
The classes, conducted at the department’s training center at 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville, are:
- Leadership – Framework for Success: May 22-23.
- Basic Pump Operator, May 15-16.
- Rural Water Supply: June 26-27.
- Firefighter I: TBA, starting at the end of July.
Additionally, the May Fire Association meeting will be by Zoom.
For information or to register, call 276-634-4660 or email Kenny Shumate at kshumate@co.henry.va.us; Hamp Ingram at hingram@co.henry.va.us; or Suzie Helbert at shelbert@co.henry.va.us. Registration is over the Cornerstone system at https://vafire.csod.com.
Henry County Fair sets pageant
Registration is open for the Miss Henry County Fair Pageant, which will be June 5 at the Henry County Recreation Center at 395 John Redd Blvd. in Collinsville.
The winner of the “Miss Category,” which is for ages 17 – 22, will be the official pageant representative of the Henry County Fair. In addition to awards and prizes, the winner will receive a $500 scholarship and will compete in the 2022 Miss Virginia Fair competition.
There also will be eight other age categories, from the “Beautiful Baby” through Adults. Each contestant in all of the age categories will receive a tiara and gift, and the winners will receive additional prizes. The registration deadline is May 17. Call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
The Henry County Fair will be Sept. 22-25 on the grounds of the Martinsville Speedway.
Y memberships free for kids
One hundred kids between sixth and 12th grades will get free, 2-month YMCA memberships in a program is sponsored by Drug-Free MHC and CHILL. The program will reward the first 100 children and teenagers who sign up and also may be used by current members. Applicants must fill out the form provided by Piedmont Community Service’s Prevention Department in order to register.
The first month of free memberships was made possible through a grant funded by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, and the second month was matched by the Martinsville-Henry County YMCA.
Summer camps offered by YMCA
The YMCA will offer 12 weeks of day camps during the summer months. The pandemic-safe environment will include physical distancing, the use of face masks and hygiene protocols and small group sizes.
The day camps will be held at the Collinsville YMCA location at 395 John Redd Blvd. The cost is $95 per weeks, and availability is limited.
Registration is by appointment only. For more information, call 276-647-3771 or visit www.martinsvilleymca.com.
Strawberry Festival seeking vendorsVendors are being accepted for Stuart’s Strawberry Festival, which will be at 10 a.m. 4 p.m. on May 15.
The festival will feature live music, including bluegrass played by local musicians of all ages. There will be exhibits of artisans, jewelry, jellies, preserves, housewares and more, and a variety of foods, plus fresh strawberries.
The festival committee provides space on a first-paid-registered, first-served basis. Persons interested in displaying or selling items must furnish their own equipment, such as tents, tables and chairs. If electricity will be needed, the festival committee must be notified before the festival.
All booths must be set up by 10 a.m. on the day of the festival and be dismantled by 5 p.m. Booths cannot be set up before May 15, and they will not be allowed to be dismantled before 4 p.m.
Booth spaces cost $25 for a 10-by-10-foot spot on asphalt. The festival is open to artists, craftsmen, antique dealers, food vendors and farmers market fare. All food vendors must have fire extinguishers.
The festival will be staged rain or shine. Be prepared to cover the space if rain is forecast.
To register, contact Billy Gammons or Susan Slate of the Town of Stuart at 276-694-3811 or P.O. Box 422, Stuart, 24171.
STAFF REPORT