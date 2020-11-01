Election Day closings

Election Day — Tuesday — has been designated a state holiday, and many local offices will be closed.

This does not affect U.S. government offices — such as the U.S. Postal Service and Social Security — and does not affect banks.

Henry County and PSA offices, but the Registrar’s office will operate as needed to facilitate election functions. Convenience centers for garbage disposal and recycling also will be open.

The Henry Martinsville Health Department will be closed.

The Martinsville Municipal Building and administrative offices along with Constitutional offices will be closed. Employees in essential operational positions (police, fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedules. There will be no bulk, brush or garbage pick-up.

Henry County Public Schools and Martinsville City Public Schools are closed. Patrick County Public Schools are not.