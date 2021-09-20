Henry County Fair opens Wednesday

TICKETS

Advanced tickets can be purchased for $20 per individual or $70 for a family four pack, which gives unlimited access to all of the games, activities, including unlimited rides.

Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. They are non-transferable and non-refundable.

Discounted ticket purchases end at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Daily gate admission is $5 per person but does not include rides or games or Saturday’s race.

To purchase tickets: Visit www.henrycountyvafair.com

More information: Visit website or call 276-634-4640.

SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

» Henry County Fair opens at 3-11 p.m. on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Andy Burnette Trio, with special guest Jake Earles will perform at 5-10 p.m. at the Henry County Fair. The $5 daily gate admission will include this show.

THURSDAY