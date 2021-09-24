Henry County Fair schedule

TICKETS
Advanced tickets can be purchased for $20 per individual or $70 for a family four pack, which gives unlimited access to all of the games, activities, including unlimited rides.
Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. They are non-transferable and non-refundable.
Daily gate admission is $5 per person but does not include rides or games or Saturday’s race.
To purchase tickets: Visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
More information: Visit website or call 276-634-4640.
SCHEDULE
TODAY
Gates are open at 3-11 p.m. on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart will perform. The $5 daily gate admission includes this show.
SATURDAY
Gates are open at 11 a.m.-11 p.m. at the Martinsville Speedway, and the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at 7 p.m. Tickets for the race are $30 and are unreserved. Youth 12 and under are free.
Competitive exhibits
Competitive categories include produce, crafts, quilts and canned goods. A complete list is at www.HenryCountyVAFair.com. Look under special events and click on “Competitive Exhibit Application Packet” for all of the information.
