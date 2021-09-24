 Skip to main content
Henry County Fair schedule
Henry County Fair schedule

Henry County fairgrounds

The is how the fairgrounds will be arranged at the Martinsville Speedway.

 HENRY COUNTY PARKS

TICKETS

Advanced tickets can be purchased for $20 per individual or $70 for a family four pack, which gives unlimited access to all of the games, activities, including unlimited rides.

Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. They are non-transferable and non-refundable.

Daily gate admission is $5 per person but does not include rides or games or Saturday’s race.

To purchase tickets: Visit www.henrycountyvafair.com

More information: Visit website or call 276-634-4640.

SCHEDULE

TODAY

Gates are open at 3-11 p.m. on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart will perform. The $5 daily gate admission includes this show.

SATURDAY

Gates are open at 11 a.m.-11 p.m. at the Martinsville Speedway, and the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at 7 p.m. Tickets for the race are $30 and are unreserved. Youth 12 and under are free.

Competitive exhibits

Competitive categories include produce, crafts, quilts and canned goods. A complete list is at www.HenryCountyVAFair.com. Look under special events and click on “Competitive Exhibit Application Packet” for all of the information.

