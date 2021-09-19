Henry County Fair schedule

TICKETS
- Advanced tickets can be purchased for $20 per individual or $70 for a family four pack, which gives unlimited access to all of the games, activities, including unlimited rides.
- Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. They are non-transferable and non-refundable.
- Discounted ticket purchases end at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Daily gate admission is $5 per person but does not include rides or games or Saturday's race.
- To purchase tickets: Visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
- More information: Visit website or call 276-634-4640.
SCHEDULE
WEDNESDAY
» Henry County Fair opens at 3-11 p.m. on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Andy Burnette Trio, with special guest Jake Earles will perform at 5-10 p.m. at the Henry County Fair. The $5 daily gate admission will include this show.
THURSDAY
» Henry County Fair will be open at 3-11 p.m. on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Plastic Musik will perform at 5-10 p.m. The $5 daily gate admission will include this show.
FRIDAY
» Henry County Fair will be at 3-11 p.m. on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart will perform The $5 daily gate admission includes this show.
SATURDAY
» Henry County Fair is open at 3-11 p.m. at the Martinsville Speedway and ends with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at 7 p.m. Tickets for the race are $30 and are unreserved. Youth 12 and under are free.
Competitive exhibits
- Exhibits may be submitted for competition between noon and 7 p.m. Monday at the speedway.
- Categories include produce, crafts, quilts and canned goods. A complete list is at www.HenryCountyVAFair.com. Look under special events and click on “Competitive Exhibit Application Packet” for all of the information.
- For specific questions, call Extension Agent Carol Haynes at 540-483-5161 or the fair office at 276-634-4640.