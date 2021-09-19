 Skip to main content
Henry County Fair schedule
EVENTS CALENDAR

Henry County Fair schedule

Henry County fairgrounds

The is how the fairgrounds will be arranged at the Martinsville Speedway.

 HENRY COUNTY PARKS

TICKETS

  • Advanced tickets can be purchased for $20 per individual or $70 for a family four pack, which gives unlimited access to all of the games, activities, including unlimited rides.
  • Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. They are non-transferable and non-refundable.
  • Discounted ticket purchases end at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Daily gate admission is $5 per person but does not include rides or games or Saturday's race.
  • To purchase tickets: Visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
  • More information: Visit website or call 276-634-4640.

SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY

» Henry County Fair opens at 3-11 p.m. on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Andy Burnette Trio, with special guest Jake Earles will perform at 5-10 p.m. at the Henry County Fair. The $5 daily gate admission will include this show.

THURSDAY

» Henry County Fair will be open at 3-11 p.m. on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Plastic Musik will perform at 5-10 p.m. The $5 daily gate admission will include this show.

FRIDAY

» Henry County Fair will be at 3-11 p.m. on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart will perform The $5 daily gate admission includes this show.

SATURDAY

» Henry County Fair is open at 3-11 p.m. at the Martinsville Speedway and ends with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at 7 p.m. Tickets for the race are $30 and are unreserved. Youth 12 and under are free.

Competitive exhibits

  • Exhibits may be submitted for competition between noon and 7 p.m. Monday at the speedway.
  • Categories include produce, crafts, quilts and canned goods. A complete list is at www.HenryCountyVAFair.com. Look under special events and click on “Competitive Exhibit Application Packet” for all of the information.
  • For specific questions, call Extension Agent Carol Haynes at 540-483-5161 or the fair office at 276-634-4640.
