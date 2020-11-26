Holiday events calendar

FRIDAY

» Christmas Toy Drive at Martinsville Speedway will be at 5-8 p.m. to benefit Grace Network. For the donation of an unwrapped toy or $20, participants can drive around the speedway in their personal vehicles. Participants must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver's license. All street rules for seat belts and other safety elements will be required. Because of the COVID-19 precautions, all visitors must remain in their vehicles. For questions, visit martinsvillespeedway.com/toydrive.