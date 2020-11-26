Holiday events calendar

This is a limited calendar of holiday-related events coming up in the next few weeks. Send any new events or updates to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com.
SATURDAY
» Meadows of Dan Christmas Parade is at 3 p.m., with participants lining up at 2 p.m. at Ridge Road. No registration necessary.
» Small Business Saturday in Uptown Martinsville, with many of the Uptown shops and restaurants offering specials and promotions.
THURSDAY
» Piedmont Arts' Christmas Tree Lighting will be a virtual online ceremony starting at 5 p.m. To watch, visit PiedmontArts.org for a link or follow along on Facebook at Facebook.com/PiedmontArtsMartinsville. The change to virtual is because of most-recent restrictions brought on by the pandemic.
» Patrick County Festival of Christmas Trees is open for decorated trees or tree creations at businesses, churches, homeowners and organizations. Trees must be visible from the road. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three who receive the most likes, comments and votes on the Facebook Photo album. Entry fee is $20. For more information or to enter visit patrickchamber.com or call 276-694-6012.
» TheatreWorks Community Players livestream show, "Another Very Theatreworks Christmas," a variety show, is at 7 p.m. on TheatreWorks Community Players' YouTube site.
FRIDAY
» Christmas Toy Drive at Martinsville Speedway will be at 5-8 p.m. to benefit Grace Network. For the donation of an unwrapped toy or $20, participants can drive around the speedway in their personal vehicles. Participants must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver's license. All street rules for seat belts and other safety elements will be required. Because of the COVID-19 precautions, all visitors must remain in their vehicles. For questions, visit martinsvillespeedway.com/toydrive.
» Martinsville Christmas Parade will be a drive-by broadcast event at 6 p.m. Floats and other entries will drive up Church Street, where BTW21 and Star News will film them for broadcast.
» Holidays at Farmers Market is at 4-8 p.m. at 65 West Main St. Open for onsite shopping and pick up of pre-orders at martinsvillefarmersmarket.com Local vendors, baked goods, woodwork, yard work, homemade baked goods, gift baskets and boxes available and etc.
» Holiday painting class will be at 6 p.m. at the Spencer-Penn Center, with artist Linda Wilson guiding participants through creating a holiday decoration of an old red pickup truck hauling a freshly cut Christmas tree. The cost is $25, which includes supplies. To participate, call or text Wilson at 276-806-9683.
SATURDAY
Dec. 5
» Cruising to Christmas, a drive-thru Christmas parade, is at 2-4 p.m. in Stuart. For information, pcchristmasparade@gmail.com or call 276-692-7195.
SATURDAY
Dec. 12
» Drive-thru Christmas displays to depict the life of Christ will be at 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church Collinsville. The event is free to the public. Just follow the signs on U.S. 220 onto Eliza Reamy Avenue.
FRIDAY
Dec. 25
» Christmas Day.
