Holiday events calendar

This is a limited calendar of holiday-related events coming up in the next few weeks. Send any new events or updates to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com.
SATURDAY
» Pop-up holiday concerts by the Bassett High School band will be from noon to 2 p.m. Band members are scheduled to appear at Chick-fil-a at 12:30 p.m.; at Stanleytown Health/Rehab at 2 p.m. and at Belks at 3 p.m. The concerts will be in small groups who are distanced and wearing masks. Each will last for about 30 minutes.
» Blue Ridge Regional Library 'Twas the Night Before Christmas drive-thru "Story in a Stocking" giveaway at 1 p.m. Children ages 10 and under will receive a free stocking filled with treats, crafts and activity sheets (while supplies last). Child must be present to receive stocking. For more information, contact your local library.
» Drive-thru Christmas displays to depict the life of Christ will be at 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church Collinsville. The event is free to the public. Just follow the signs on U.S. 220 onto Eliza Reamy Avenue.
» Reynolds Homestead tradition of Victorian Christmas continues at 463 Homestead Lane in Critz. Visitors are invited to drive the historic circle and stop and walk the grounds to experience a Victorian display on the house and grounds, featuring hand-made decorations, swags and wreaths. Practice social distancing and wear face masks.
SUNDAY
» Reynolds Homestead will have a Victorian celebration outdoors at 1-4 p.m. at 463 Homestead Lane, Critz. Have a cup of hot chocolate or cider and cookies next to the historic kitchen. Let your child grab a take-home craft kit to enjoy. Practice social distancing, wear face masks. Make an appointment to view the Photography Show by calling 276-694-7181 or www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu
» Christmas music will be provided by local musicians at 3 p.m. at the MHC Heritage Center and Museum. For more information, email mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 276-403-5361. Masks required. Free admission.
THURSDAY
Dec. 24
» Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church include music, Scripture and Holy Communion at the church's YouTube Channel. Connect with friends and family in worship, even as we must be physically apart, as we celebrate together the birth of Christ.
FRIDAY
Dec. 25
» Christmas Day.
