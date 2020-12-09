Holiday events calendar

This is a limited calendar of holiday-related events coming up in the next few weeks. Send any new events or updates to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com.

SATURDAY

» Pop-up holiday concerts by the Bassett High School band will be from noon to 2 p.m. Band members are scheduled to appear at Chick-fil-a at 12:30 p.m.; at Stanleytown Health/Rehab at 2 p.m. and at Belks at 3 p.m. The concerts will be in small groups who are distanced and wearing masks. Each will last for about 30 minutes.

» Blue Ridge Regional Library 'Twas the Night Before Christmas drive-thru "Story in a Stocking" giveaway at 1 p.m. Children ages 10 and under will receive a free stocking filled with treats, crafts and activity sheets (while supplies last). Child must be present to receive stocking. For more information, contact your local library.

» Drive-thru Christmas displays to depict the life of Christ will be at 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church Collinsville. The event is free to the public. Just follow the signs on U.S. 220 onto Eliza Reamy Avenue.