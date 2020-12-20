 Skip to main content
Holiday events calendar
Holiday events calendar

This is a limited calendar of holiday-related events coming up in the next few weeks. Send any new events or updates to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com.

WEDNESDAY

» Live Nativity service at First Presbyterian Church will be drive-up style at 6 p.m., with a live Nativity scene under the portico, streamed over Facebook Live.

» Christmas pageant at First Baptist Church Early Learning Center will be aired at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook, YouTube and Zoom.

» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. Wednesday day of meal. This will be the last meal served for the year.

THURSDAY

» Christmas Eve service at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, will be drive-in style at 5 p.m., with parking beginning at 4:30 p.m., featuring special music, lit Chrismon tree, the lighting of the Advent wreath and receiving of the Lord’s Supper.

» Christmas Eve service at First Baptist Church will be on Facebook, YouTube and Zoom.

» Christmas Eve candlelight service at Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 5232 Preston Road, will be at a time to be announced.

» Christmas Eve service at Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., is 6 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

» Virtual Christmas Eve service at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will be a candlelight worship, featuring music, Scripture and Holy Communion, on its YouTube channel, available anytime after 5 a.m. Thursday.

FRIDAY

» Christmas Day. Government offices, banks and schools are closed.

» Richard’s Dinner, the traditional Christmas Day meal for those in need, will be a pre-order, drive-in event at noon at the First Baptist Church in Martinsville on Starling Avenue. To order a meal, call 276-403-9557.

