Holiday events calendar

This is a limited calendar of holiday-related events coming up in the next few weeks. Send any new events or updates to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com.

WEDNESDAY

» Live Nativity service at First Presbyterian Church will be drive-up style at 6 p.m., with a live Nativity scene under the portico, streamed over Facebook Live.

» Christmas pageant at First Baptist Church Early Learning Center will be aired at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook, YouTube and Zoom.

» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. Wednesday day of meal. This will be the last meal served for the year.

THURSDAY