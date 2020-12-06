Holiday events calendar

» Drive-thru Christmas displays to depict the life of Christ will be at 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church Collinsville. The event is free to the public. Just follow the signs on U.S. 220 onto Eliza Reamy Avenue.

» Reynolds Homestead tradition of Victorian Christmas continues at 463 Homestead Lane in Critz. Visitors are invited to drive the historic circle and stop and walk the grounds to experience a Victorian display on the house and grounds, featuring hand-made decorations, swags and wreaths. Practice social distancing and wear face masks.

SUNDAY

» Reynolds Homestead will have a Victorian celebration outdoors at 1-4 p.m. at 463 Homestead Lane, Critz. Have a cup of hot chocolate or cider and cookies next to the historic kitchen. Let your child grab a take-home craft kit to enjoy. Practice social distancing, wear face masks. Make an appointment to view the Photography Show by calling 276-694-7181 or www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu