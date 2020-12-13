Holiday events calendar

This is a limited calendar of holiday-related events coming up in the next few weeks. Send any new events or updates to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
Reynolds Homestead will have a Victorian celebration outdoors at 1-4 p.m. at 463 Homestead Lane, Critz. Have a cup of hot chocolate or cider and cookies next to the historic kitchen. Let your child grab a take-home craft kit to enjoy. Practice social distancing, wear face masks. Make an appointment to view the Photography Show by calling 276-694-7181 or www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu
Christmas music will be provided by local musicians at 3 p.m. at the MHC Heritage Center and Museum. For more information, email mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 276-403-5361. Masks required. Free admission.
SATURDAY, DEC. 19
Community Christmas Extravaganza at God’s Love Outreach Ministry, 1223 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville, will include a live Nativity scene/petting of the animals, Christmas caroling, free hotdogs, movie, popcorn, hot chocolate and apple cider at 4-7 p.m.
Reynolds Homestead tradition of Victorian Christmas continues at 463 Homestead Lane in Critz. Visitors are invited to drive the historic circle and stop and walk the grounds to experience a Victorian display on the house and grounds, featuring hand-made decorations, swags and wreaths. Practice social distancing and wear face masks.
THURSDAY, Dec. 24
Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church include music, Scripture and Holy Communion at the church’s YouTube Channel. Connect with friends and family in worship, even as we must be physically apart, as we celebrate together the birth of Christ.
FRIDAY, Dec. 25
Christmas Day.
