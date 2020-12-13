Holiday events calendar

This is a limited calendar of holiday-related events coming up in the next few weeks. Send any new events or updates to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com.

TODAY

Reynolds Homestead will have a Victorian celebration outdoors at 1-4 p.m. at 463 Homestead Lane, Critz. Have a cup of hot chocolate or cider and cookies next to the historic kitchen. Let your child grab a take-home craft kit to enjoy. Practice social distancing, wear face masks. Make an appointment to view the Photography Show by calling 276-694-7181 or www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu

Christmas music will be provided by local musicians at 3 p.m. at the MHC Heritage Center and Museum. For more information, email mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 276-403-5361. Masks required. Free admission.

SATURDAY, DEC. 19