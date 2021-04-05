Martinsville-area events: April 5

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Goodwill Industries multiemployer virtual job fair is at 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Excel will be taught at 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2:30 p.m., and financial readiness is the topic 1-2:30 p.m. For more information visit www.goodwillvalleys.com for more information.
TUESDAY
» Free community drive-thru dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church of Ridgeway, 6400 Greensboro Road. For information, call 276-734-1056.
» Goodwill Industries multiemployer virtual job fair is at 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Excel will be taught at 11 a.m.-noon, and write the right way part 1 is at 1-2 p.m. For more information visit www.goodwillvalleys.com for more information.
» Yoga class is at 4 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. The cost is $8 per session or $40 series of six. Students are asked to bring their own yoga mats and props. Please RSVP for class by calling 276-957-5757.
WEDNESDAY
» Henry County Electoral Board meets at 10 a.m. in Room 3 of the Henry County Administration Building. For questions, contact Registrar at 634-4997.
» Food box distribution is at 3-7 p.m. at the Martinsville Speedway, hosted by the Martinsville Speedway and God's Pit Crew for residents of Martinsville and Henry County.
» COVID-19 vaccine clinic conducted by Patrick County Emergency Management and West Piedmont Health District is at 9 a.m.-noon at the Meadows of Dan Community Center. This is for persons in Phase 1a, Phase 1b and Phase 1c by appointment only. Call 276-693-2002 at 8 a.m.-5 p.m.to schedule an appointment.
» Virtual Homeschool Science and Engineering Academy is at 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville. The program, which is to provide programming for home-based students, will focus on "Food Science." The cost is $7 per student. For more information, call 276-634-4187 or email discover@vmnh.virginia.gov
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
» Goodwill Industries multiemployer virtual job fair is at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Customer service is at 10-11, communication services online at 11, Excel at 11-noon and and write the right way part 2 is at 1-2 p.m. For more information visit www.goodwillvalleys.com for more information.
THURSDAY
» Henry County School Board will meet at 9 a.m., followed by closed session, in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 member/$35 non-member.
» Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society's Red Cross blood drive will be at 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the historic Henry County Courthouse in Uptown Martinsville. Blood donors will receive discount coupons from Rania’s Restaurant Bar & Grill, Shindig an Uptown Bistro + Catering and Hugo’s Restaurant & Sports Bar and a free cup of coffee from The Ground Floor. Individuals donating for the first time and those reaching blood donor milestones are especially welcome to participate. Visit www.facebook.com/events/175169564378880 for more information about the blood drive. Schedule your appointment at www.redcrossblood.org.
» Master Gardeners' plant pick-up for strawberry and asparagus plants at Virginia Cooperative Extension, 3300 King's Mountain Road, Room 102, Collinsville. For information, call 276-632-3995.
» Goodwill Industries multiemployer virtual job fair is at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Smartphone basics will be taught at 10 a.m.-11 a.m., and write the right way part 3 is at 1-2. Charlottesville Career Works will have a forum at 1-3. For more information visit www.goodwillvalleys.com for more information.
FRIDAY
» American Red Cross blood drive is at 1-6 p.m. at the Ruritan Building in Bassett. Call Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.
SATURDAY
» Charity League's Spring Bargain Fair is at at 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at 242 Franklin St. in Martinsville. All proceeds will benefit the children of Martinsville and Henry County.
» Appalachian-legacies hand-spinning class is at 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Creative Arts Center at Reynolds Homestead. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Patrick County Chamber of Commerce's professional headshots sessions are at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the chamber's office in Stuart. The cost is $25 for chamber members or $35 for nonmembers. Group shots are available as well. To register, visit the chamber's website or call 276-694-6012.
» American Watercolor Society annual exhibition and the Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition are on display through May 1 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free.
SUNDAY
» Barn quilt class is at 1-5 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. Space will be limited. All supplies provided. Pricing is based on size. To register call 276-957-5757 or email spencerpenn04@gmail.com Monograms or specialty designs may incur an extra charge.
WEDNESDAY
April 14
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; $5 for non-member-pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
» American Red Cross blood drive is at 2-7 p.m. at the Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway. Call Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.
» Growing Community through storytelling, sponsored by the Stuart Rotary Club, is a free virtual event at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kiran Singh discusses storytelling's ability to transform the way we see ourselves and others. Register at bit.ly/pccomunitystorytelling for Zoom event.
» Leadership Series: Everything Disc Management Assessment & Workshop is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
April 15
» Water and unwind class techniques is at 6-8 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Unwind with friends and your favorite beverage at this paint party for ages 21 plus. All painting supplies included. Advanced Registration required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org. Social distancing and masks are required. Cost is $40 member/$45 for nonmembers.
» American Red Cross blood drive is at noon-6 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Call Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.
FRIDAY
April 16
» American Red Cross blood drive is at noon-5 p.m. at Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave., Collinsville. Call Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.
SATURDAY
April 17
» Appalachian-legacies hand-spinning class is at 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Creative Arts Center at Reynolds Homestead. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Pig Cookin' Competition and Pig Patty Bingo are at Spencer-Penn Centre. BBQ for sale, Pig Patty Bingo Raffle. Order by calling or come by the center. Tubs are available for $8, pick up today or the afternoon of April 24. Pick up your $20 Pig Patty Bingo Raffle ticket from any board member or at the center for a chance to win $500.
» Painting with Genie at 1 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. Cost is $20 for members/$25 for nonmembers. All supplies provided. Masks and social distancing required. Class size limited. Register by calling 276-957-5757.
» American Watercolor Society annual exhibition and the Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition are on display through May 1 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free.
WEDNESDAY
April 21
» American Red Cross blood drive is at the Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Call Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
April 22
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 member/$35 non-member.
» Water and unwind class techniques Butterfly Wet on wet, negative painting, detail painting and scratching at 6-8 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Unwind with friends and your favorite beverage at this paint party for ages 21 plus. All painting supplies included. Advanced Registration required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org. Social distancing and masks are required. Cost is $40 member/$45 non-member.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
April 24
» Earth Day celebration with Piedmont Arts and the Blue Ridge Regional Library will be at 11 a.m. Site TBA.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Recycled Art Family Day is at 11 a.m. at Piedmont Arts, Gravely-Lester Garden. Create art using recycled materials. For all ages. Free admission.
» American Watercolor Society annual exhibition and the Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition are on display through May 1 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free.
SUNDAY
April 25
» Patchwork Quilting for beginners at 2-4 p.m. at Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
TUESDAY
April 27
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
April 28
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; $5 for non-member-pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
» Growing Community through storytelling, sponsored by the Stuart Rotary Club, is a free virtual event at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kiran Singh leads the discussion. Register at bit.ly/pccomunitystorytelling for Zoom event.
» Virtual Career & Resource Fair is at 1-4 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Register at careercenter@patrickhenry.edu or call 276-638-0438.
» Leadership Series: Everything Disc Management Assessment & Workshop is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
April 29
» Water and unwind class techniques Night Sky Lifting, resist, splatter, salt, is at 6-8 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Unwind with friends and your favorite beverage at this paint party for ages 21 plus. All painting supplies included. Advanced Registration required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org. Social distancing and masks are required. Cost is $40 member/$45 non-member.
» Art at Happy Hour is at 5-7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free admission, self guided tour of current exhibits. Limited capacity. RSVP by April 28 at 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org
» American Red Cross blood drive is at noon-6 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Call Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be at 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
SATURDAY
May 1
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» American Watercolor Society annual exhibition and the Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition concludes today at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free.
SUNDAY
May 2
» Patchwork Quilting for beginners at 2-4 p.m. at Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
MONDAY
May 3
» Art Scholarship applications is at Piedmont Arts. Accepting applications for funds for students. Available at the museum or Piedmont Arts. Due by 5 p.m. today.
WEDNESDAY
May 5
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; $5 for non-member-pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
» Introduction to loom weaving is at 1-4 p.m at the Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
May 6
» Introduction to loom weaving is at 1-4 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
SATURDAY
May 8
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Lynwood Artists and Piedmont Arts are seeking entries for their annual exhibition, Expressions. Entries will be accepted at from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Entry is open to all artists living within a 100-mile radius of Martinsville, Virginia. Before entering work, all artists should review the complete entry rules, available at Piedmont Arts and online at PiedmontArts.org/info/expressions.cfm. Expressions will be on display May 22-July 16 at Piedmont Arts. Exhibit admission is free.
TUESDAY
May 11
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/$5 non-members-pay at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
WEDNESDAY
May 12
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; $5 for non-member-pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
» Leadership Series: Emotional Intelligence For Managers is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
May 13
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 member/$35 non-member.
SATURDAY
May 15
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Patrick Henry Community College virtual graduation ceremony will be at 10 a.m. and broadcast on PHCC's Facebook Live. Because of the pandemic, this will be the same format as was used last spring.
WEDNESDAY
May 19
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; $5 for non-member-pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
May 20
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
May 21
» Opening reception is at 6-8 p.m. at Piedmont Arts in honor of Expressions 2021. Free to public. Social distancing and masks required. RSVP by May 18 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org
SATURDAY
May 22
» Traditional Appalachian basket making is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Pottery: decorative storage jar is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Expressions will be on display through July 16 at Piedmont Arts. Exhibit admission is free.
SUNDAY
May 23
» Traditional Appalachian basket making is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Pottery: decorative storage jar is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
TUESDAY
May 25
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/$5 non-members-pay at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
May 26
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; $5 for non-member-pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
» Leadership Series: Emotional Intelligence For Managers is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
May 27
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 member/$35 non-member.
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
May 28
» One night concert at Pops Farm with camping. Time will be announced later.
SATURDAY
May 29
» Traditional Appalachian basket making is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Pottery: decorative storage jar is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» One night concert at Pops Farm with camping. Time will be announced later.
SUNDAY
May 30
» Traditional Appalachian basket making is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Pottery: decorative storage jar is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
WEDNESDAY
June 2
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; $5 for non-member-pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
SATURDAY
June 5
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Miss Henry County Fair Pageant will be held at the Henry County Recreation Center, 395 John Redd Blvd., Collinsville. There are nine categories of competition. No time has been released. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
TUESDAY
June 8
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/$5 non-members-pay at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
WEDNESDAY
June 9
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; $5 for non-member-pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
» Leadership Series: Mixing Four Generations in the Workplace is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
June 10
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 member/$35 non-member.
FRIDAY
June 11
»60th Anniversary Jubilee is at 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Celebrating their 60th anniversary in the museum's galleries and outside on the front patio. Semi formal attire suggested. $60 general admission.
SATURDAY
June 12
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Duck Adoption begins for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge Blue Ridge Duck Race held on Aug. 21, during the Smith River Fest. Proceeds raised will go to benefit Boys and Girls Club afterschool enrichment program. Duck adoptions begin June 12 online at www.blueridgeduckraces.com or through adoption papers. If your business or organization would like to sponsor this event, contact Adam Pace at 276-656-1171 or by email at abpace@bgcbr.org.
SATURDAY
June 19
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
TUESDAY
June 22
» 60th anniversary luncheon for Piedmont Arts is at noon. The catered luncheon will feature speakers on the history of Piedmont Arts. Tickets available at PiedmontArts.org.
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
June 23
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; $5 for non-member-pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
» Leadership Series: Mixing Four Generations in the Workplace is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
June 24
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 member/$35 non-member.
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
June 26
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
TUESDAY
June 29
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/$5 non-members-pay at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
June 30
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; $5 for non-member-pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
SATURDAY
July 3
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
July 7
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
July 10
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
July 14
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
July 17
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
July 21
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
July 22
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
July 24
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
TUESDAY
July 27
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
July 28
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
July 29
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
SATURDAY
July 31
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 4
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Aug. 7
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 11
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Aug. 14
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 18
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Aug. 19
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Aug. 21
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge will hold their Blue Ridge Duck Race during the Smith River Fest. Proceeds raised will go to benefit Boys and Girls Club afterschool enrichment program. Duck adoptions begin June 12 online at www.blueridgeduckraces.com or through adoption papers. If your business or organization would like to sponsor this event, contact Adam Pace at 276-656-1171 or by email at abpace@bgcbr.org.
TUESDAY
Aug. 24
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 25
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Aug. 26
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
SATURDAY
Aug. 28
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
TUESDAY
Aug. 31
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 1
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Sept. 4
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 8
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Sept. 11
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 15
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Sept. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Sept. 18
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 22
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
» The Andy Burnette Trio, with special guest Jake Earles will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 5-10 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
THURSDAY
Sept. 23
» Plastic Musik will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 5-10 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
FRIDAY
Sept. 24
» Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 3-11 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
SATURDAY
Sept. 25
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway ends with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at the Martinsville Speedway. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
TUESDAY
Sept. 28
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 29
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market has its final Wednesday event at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Sept. 30
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Oct. 8
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an eStay tuned for more details very soon.
SATURDAY
Oct. 9
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an eStay tuned for more details very soon.
SUNDAY
Oct. 10
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an eStay tuned for more details very soon.
SATURDAY
Oct. 16
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Oct. 21
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Oct. 23
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
TUESDAY
Oct. 26
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Oct. 28
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
SATURDAY
Oct. 30
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Nov. 5
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Nov. 12
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Nov. 18
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Nov. 19
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
TUESDAY
Nov. 23
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
SATURDAY
Nov. 26
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Dec. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
TUESDAY
Dec. 21
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
at 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. while supplies last.