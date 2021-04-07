Martinsville-area events: April 7

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Henry County Electoral Board meets at 10 a.m. in Room 3 of the Henry County Administration Building. For questions, contact Registrar at 634-4997.
» Food box distribution is at 3-7 p.m. at the Martinsville Speedway, hosted by the Martinsville Speedway and God's Pit Crew for residents of Martinsville and Henry County.
» COVID-19 vaccine clinic conducted by Patrick County Emergency Management and West Piedmont Health District is at 9 a.m.-noon at the Meadows of Dan Community Center. This is for persons in Phase 1a, Phase 1b and Phase 1c by appointment only. Call 276-693-2002 at 8 a.m.-5 p.m.to schedule an appointment.
» Virtual Homeschool Science and Engineering Academy is at 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville. The program, which is to provide programming for home-based students, will focus on "Food Science." The cost is $7 per student. For more information, call 276-634-4187 or email discover@vmnh.virginia.gov
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
» Goodwill Industries multiemployer virtual job fair is at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Customer service is at 10-11, communication services online at 11, Excel at 11-noon and and write the right way part 2 is at 1-2 p.m. For more information visit www.goodwillvalleys.com for more information.
THURSDAY
» Henry County School Board will meet at 9 a.m., followed by closed session, in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 member/$35 non-member.
» Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society's Red Cross blood drive will be at 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the historic Henry County Courthouse in Uptown Martinsville. Blood donors will receive discount coupons from Rania’s Restaurant Bar & Grill, Shindig an Uptown Bistro + Catering and Hugo’s Restaurant & Sports Bar and a free cup of coffee from The Ground Floor. Individuals donating for the first time and those reaching blood donor milestones are especially welcome to participate. Visit www.facebook.com/events/175169564378880 for more information about the blood drive. Schedule your appointment at www.redcrossblood.org.
» Master Gardeners' plant pick-up for strawberry and asparagus plants at Virginia Cooperative Extension, 3300 King's Mountain Road, Room 102, Collinsville. For information, call 276-632-3995.
» Goodwill Industries multiemployer virtual job fair is at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Smartphone basics will be taught at 10 a.m.-11 a.m., and write the right way part 3 is at 1-2. Charlottesville Career Works will have a forum at 1-3. For more information visit www.goodwillvalleys.com for more information.
FRIDAY
» American Red Cross blood drive is at 1-6 p.m. at the Ruritan Building in Bassett. Call Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.
SATURDAY
» Spring Car Show is at 1-5 p.m. at Sportlanes, 10 Koehler Road, Martinsville. Free admission. All makes and models, with trophies awarded to best in class. Grilling, music and bowling. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
» Bassett Ruritan Club monthly breakfast is at 6-10 a.m. at the club building on on Philpott Dam Road. Menu includes sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat or regular) juice and coffee for $6.
» Charity League's Spring Bargain Fair is at at 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at 242 Franklin St. in Martinsville. All proceeds will benefit the children of Martinsville and Henry County.
» Appalachian-legacies hand-spinning class is at 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Creative Arts Center at Reynolds Homestead. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Patrick County Chamber of Commerce's professional headshots sessions are at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the chamber's office in Stuart. The cost is $25 for chamber members or $35 for nonmembers. Group shots are available as well. To register, visit the chamber's website or call 276-694-6012.
» American Watercolor Society annual exhibition and the Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition are on display through May 1 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free.
SUNDAY
» Barn quilt class is at 1-5 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. Space will be limited. All supplies provided. Pricing is based on size. To register call 276-957-5757 or email spencerpenn04@gmail.com Monograms or specialty designs may incur an extra charge.
TUESDAY
» Cooking with Chef Bob is at 5-8 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. The course on Cajun cooking costs $30. Register by calling 276-638-8777 or visiting ph.augosoft.net
WEDNESDAY
» Sexual Assault Awareness Month will be the focus of a support group on self-care for body, mind and spirit at the Southside Survivor Response Center in Martinsville, For more information, contact mjones@ssrcenter.org or outreach@ssrcenter.org.
» Free community meal served via drive-thru is at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150. If you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the day of meal.
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; $5 for non-member-pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
» American Red Cross blood drive is at 2-7 p.m. at the Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway. Call the Red Cross at 800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.
» Growing Community through storytelling, sponsored by the Stuart Rotary Club, is a free virtual event at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kiran Singh discusses storytelling's ability to transform the way we see ourselves and others. Register at bit.ly/pccomunitystorytelling for Zoom event.
» Leadership Series: Everything Disc Management Assessment & Workshop is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
April 15
» Water and unwind class techniques are the focus of a program at 6-8 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Unwind with friends and your favorite beverage at this paint party for ages 21 plus. All painting supplies included. Advanced Registration required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org. Social distancing and masks are required. Cost is $40 member/$45 for nonmembers.
» American Red Cross blood drive is at noon-6 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Call Red Cross at 800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.
FRIDAY
April 16
» American Red Cross blood drive is at noon-5 p.m. at Stone Memorial Christian Church, 3030 Virginia Ave., Collinsville. Call Red Cross at 800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.
SATURDAY
April 17
» Appalachian-legacies hand-spinning class is at 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Creative Arts Center at Reynolds Homestead. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Pig Cookin' Competition and Pig Patty Bingo are at Spencer-Penn Centre. BBQ for sale, Pig Patty Bingo Raffle. Order by calling or come by the center. Tubs are available for $8, pick up today or the afternoon of April 24. Pick up your $20 Pig Patty Bingo Raffle ticket from any board member or at the center for a chance to win $500.
» Painting with Genie at 1 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. Cost is $20 for members/$25 for nonmembers. All supplies provided. Masks and social distancing required. Class size limited. Register by calling 276-957-5757.
» American Watercolor Society annual exhibition and the Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition are on display through May 1 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free.
TUESDAY
April 20
» Cooking with Chef Bob at Patrick Henry Community College, 5-8 p.m., stuffed chicken breast, is at 5-8 p.m. at cost of $30. Register by calling 276-638-8777 or online at ph.augosoft.net.
WEDNESDAY
April 21
» American Red Cross blood drive is at the Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Call 800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
April 22
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 member/$35 non-member.
» Water and unwind class is at 6-8 p.m. at Piedmont Arts will teach techniques on Butterfly Wet on wet, negative painting, detail painting and scratching . Unwind with friends and your favorite beverage at this paint party for ages 21 plus. All painting supplies included. Advanced Registration required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org. Social distancing and masks are required. Cost is $40 for members and $45 for nonmembers
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
April 24
» Earth Day celebration with Piedmont Arts and the Blue Ridge Regional Library will be at 11 a.m. Site TBA.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Recycled Art Family Day is at 11 a.m. at Piedmont Arts, Gravely-Lester Garden. Create art using recycled materials. For all ages. Free admission.
» American Watercolor Society annual exhibition and the Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition are on display through May 1 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free.
SUNDAY
April 25
» Patchwork Quilting for beginners at 2-4 p.m. at Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
TUESDAY
April 27
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Cooking with Chef Bob is at 5-8 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. The class on steak chimichurri costs $30. Register by calling 276-638-8777 or online at ph.augosoft.net
» OSHA 30 for general industry classes start at New College Institute, Room 107, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville. Each session last 3.25 hours and is scheduled twice per week for five weeks at cost of $150. For more information or to register, contact Clifford House at 276-403-5620 or chouse@newcollegeinstitute.org
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members, and nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 or emailing bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
April 28
» Candlelight vigil for Sexual Assault Awareness Month will be at the Southside Survivor Response Center in Martinsville. For information, contact mjones@ssrcenter.org or outreach@ssrcenter.org.
» U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith's traveling office hours will offer opportunities for residents of the Ninth Congressional District at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the conference room at the Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St. in Stuart. Staff members for Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) address issues involving the district. For questions, call 276-525-1405.
» U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith's traveling office hours will offer opportunities for residents of the North Congressional District at 2-3:30 p.m. in the lower-level conference room at the Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville. Staff members for Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) address issues involving the district. For questions, call 276-525-1405.
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; $5 for non-member-pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
» Growing Community through storytelling, sponsored by the Stuart Rotary Club, is a free virtual event at 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kiran Singh leads the discussion. Register at bit.ly/pccomunitystorytelling for Zoom event.
» Virtual Career & Resource Fair is at 1-4 p.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Register at careercenter@patrickhenry.edu or call 276-638-0438.
» Leadership Series: Everything Disc Management Assessment & Workshop is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
April 29
» Water and unwind class is at 6-8 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Techniques for Night Sky Lifting, resist, splatter, salt will be taught. Unwind with friends and your favorite beverage at this paint party for ages 21 plus. All painting supplies included. Advanced Registration required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org. Social distancing and masks are required. Cost is $40 for members and $45 for nonmembers.
» Art at Happy Hour is at 5-7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free admission, self guided tour of current exhibits. Limited capacity. RSVP by April 28 at 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org
» American Red Cross blood drive is at noon-6 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Call Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be at 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
SATURDAY
May 1
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» American Watercolor Society annual exhibition and the Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition concludes today at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free.
SUNDAY
May 2
» Patchwork Quilting for beginners at 2-4 p.m. at Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
MONDAY
May 3
» Art Scholarship applications deadline is at 5 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Applications for funds for students are available at the museum.
WEDNESDAY
May 5
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; $5 for non-member-pay at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
» Introduction to loom weaving is at 1-4 p.m at the Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
May 6
» Introduction to loom weaving is at 1-4 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
SATURDAY
May 8
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Lynwood Artists and Piedmont Arts are seeking entries for their annual exhibition, Expressions. Entries will be accepted at from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Entry is open to all artists living within a 100-mile radius of Martinsville, Virginia. Before entering work, all artists should review the complete entry rules, available at Piedmont Arts and online at PiedmontArts.org/info/expressions.cfm. Expressions will be on display May 22-July 16 at Piedmont Arts. Exhibit admission is free.
TUESDAY
May 11
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
WEDNESDAY
May 12
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
» Leadership Series: Emotional Intelligence For Managers is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
May 13
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 member/$35 nonmember.
SATURDAY
May 15
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Patrick Henry Community College virtual graduation ceremony will be at 10 a.m. and broadcast on PHCC's Facebook Live. Because of the pandemic, this will be the same format as was used last spring.
SUNDAY
May 16
» Fundraiser auction for Bassett High School senior Xander Wilson's fight against Hodgkin's lymphoma will be at 2 p.m. (doors open at 1) at the Bassett Moose Lodge. Donations are being collected. Contact Sunday Wise at 276-224-0375 or email eventsbysunday@yahoo.com. There is a Facebook fundraiser "Xander's fight against Hodgkins Lymphoma."
WEDNESDAY
May 19
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
May 20
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
May 21
» Piedmont Arts opening reception is at 6-8 p.m. in honor of Expressions 2021. The event is free to the public. Social distancing and masks required. RSVP by May 18 to 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org
SATURDAY
May 22
» Traditional Appalachian basket making is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Pottery: decorative storage jar is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Expressions will be on display through July 16 at Piedmont Arts. Exhibit admission is free.
SUNDAY
May 23
» Traditional Appalachian basket making is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Pottery: decorative storage jar is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
TUESDAY
May 25
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
May 26
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
» Leadership Series: Emotional Intelligence For Managers is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
May 27
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 member/$35 for nonmember.
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
May 28
» One-night concert at Pops Farm with camping. Time will be announced.
SATURDAY
May 29
» Traditional Appalachian basket making is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Pottery: decorative storage jar is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» One-night concert at Pops Farm with camping. Times will be announced.
SUNDAY
May 30
» Traditional Appalachian basket making is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Reynolds Homestead. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
» Pottery: decorative storage jar is at 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center. For more information visit https//reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/upcoming-events/appalachian-legacies.html or https://bit.ly/AppalachianLegacy
WEDNESDAY
June 2
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
SATURDAY
June 5
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Miss Henry County Fair Pageant will be at the Henry County Recreation Center, 395 John Redd Blvd., Collinsville. There are nine categories of competition. No time has been released. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
TUESDAY
June 8
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
WEDNESDAY
June 9
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
» Leadership Series: Mixing Four Generations in the Workplace is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
June 10
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 member/$35 nonmember.
FRIDAY
June 11
»60th Anniversary Jubilee is at 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts, in the museum's galleries and outside on the front patio. Semiformal attire suggested. General Admission is $60. Tickets are available at PiedmontArts.org.
SATURDAY
June 12
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Duck Adoption begins for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge Duck Race, which is Aug. 21, during the Smith River Fest. Proceeds raised will go to benefit afterschool enrichment program. Adopt a duck at www.blueridgeduckraces.com or through adoption papers. If your business or organization would like to sponsor this event, contact Adam Pace at 276-656-1171 or by email at abpace@bgcbr.org.
SATURDAY
June 19
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
TUESDAY
June 22
» 60th anniversary luncheon is at noon for Piedmont Arts. There will be speakers on the history of Piedmont Arts. Tickets are available at PiedmontArts.org.
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
June 23
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
» Leadership Series: Mixing Four Generations in the Workplace is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
June 24
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil with artist Karen Despot. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration is required by calling 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org Social distancing and masks required. Cost is $30 for a member, $35 for a nonmember.
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
June 26
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
TUESDAY
June 29
» Chix with stix is at 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Free to members/nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom. Sessions are self-guided. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve your spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org. Social distancing and masks are required.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
June 30
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Free to members; nonmembers pay $5 at the door. Seniors are invited to paint in the Piedmont Arts classroom. They are self-guided and provided a space to socialize while creating artwork. Bring your own supplies. Advanced registration required by calling 276-632-3221 to reserve a spot or email bjohnson@piedmontarts.org Social distancing and masks are required.
SATURDAY
July 3
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
July 7
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
July 10
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
July 14
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
July 17
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
July 21
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
July 22
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
July 24
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
TUESDAY
July 27
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
July 28
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
July 29
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
SATURDAY
July 31
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 4
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Aug. 7
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 11
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Aug. 14
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 18
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Aug. 19
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Aug. 21
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge will hold their Blue Ridge Duck Race during the Smith River Fest. Proceeds raised will go to benefit Boys and Girls Club afterschool enrichment program. Duck adoptions begin June 12 online at www.blueridgeduckraces.com or through adoption papers. If your business or organization would like to sponsor this event, contact Adam Pace at 276-656-1171 or by email at abpace@bgcbr.org.
TUESDAY
Aug. 24
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 25
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Aug. 26
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
SATURDAY
Aug. 28
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
TUESDAY
Aug. 31
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 1
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Sept. 4
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 8
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Sept. 11
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 15
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Sept. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Sept. 18
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 22
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
» The Andy Burnette Trio, with special guest Jake Earles will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 5-10 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
THURSDAY
Sept. 23
» Plastic Musik will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 5-10 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
FRIDAY
Sept. 24
» Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 3-11 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
SATURDAY
Sept. 25
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway ends with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at the Martinsville Speedway. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
TUESDAY
Sept. 28
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 29
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market has its final Wednesday event at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Sept. 30
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Oct. 8
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an eStay tuned for more details very soon.
SATURDAY
Oct. 9
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an eStay tuned for more details very soon.
SUNDAY
Oct. 10
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an eStay tuned for more details very soon.
SATURDAY
Oct. 16
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Oct. 21
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Oct. 23
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
TUESDAY
Oct. 26
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Oct. 28
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
SATURDAY
Oct. 30
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Nov. 5
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
SATURDAY
Nov. 12
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Nov. 18
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Nov. 19
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.
TUESDAY
Nov. 23
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
SATURDAY
Nov. 26
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers' Market will be held on Saturdays at 7 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville through Nov. 20. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
Dec. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
TUESDAY
Dec. 21
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
at 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. while supplies last.