Martinsville-area events: Aug. 22, 2021

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
MONDAY
» Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board will meet at 3 p.m. in the board room at the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, 20 Progress Drive, Martinsville.
» Fairy Stone State Park Monday Market is at 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters three and four. Local crafts, baked goods, fresh produce and will be on hand. Vendors accept cash only. For information, call 276-930-2424.
TUESDAY
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., with closed session in between, in the Summerlin meeting room of the County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
» Martinsville City Council will meet at 7 p.m., preceded by closed session at 6, in the council chambers of the Martinsville Municipal Building.
» Southern Virginia Properties will host a Career Exploration Open House at noon-2:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at TAD Space in Uptown Martinsville. To book an appointment, call 276-299-2166 or email southernvirginiaproperties@gmail.com
» Carlisle School will open for the first day of classes both in-person and virtually. For questions call 276-632-7288 or visit https://carlisleschool.org
» TOPS VA 0218 meets from 10-11 a.m. at Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weight in from 9-9:55 a.m. Meets every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
» Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals will have a series of public hearings at 1 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville. The purpose of hearings is to receive citizen input into the possible issuance of special-use permits.
» Piedmont Community Services will have a free community recovery program at noon via Zoom. Registration is required at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdoHmUefkW2Uv168xhRXs2UpyXk01tnD13qzKyNmdse_641Xw/viewform
» U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith staff office hours for meetings with constituents will stop at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the conference room at the Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St. in Stuart. For questions call 276-525-1405.
» U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith staff office hours for meetings with constituents will stop at 2-3 p.m. in conference room No. 32, on the lower level of the Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church Street, Martinsville. For questions call 276-525-1405.
» Free community meal is at 5-5:45 p.m. at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St. in Martinsville.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be at 7 a.m.-noon each Wednesday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. 29. For information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY
» Red Cross blood drive is at 2-7 p.m. at Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway.
» In-Person Job & Resource Fair is at 1-4 p.m. at The Franklin Center/VA Career Works, 50 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount. Bring a resume and come dressed for success. Any businesses interested in a table or for more information, contact Stacey Jones at 540-483-0179, ext. 2102 or www.thefranklincenter.org
» Food boxed food giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be at 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
» Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness will be available for qualifying applicants from birth to 64 years of age. No sign-up fees, no premiums, no deductibles. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. In-person applications assistance are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays at Community Storehouse. Call or text Ann Walker 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
» Stuart Farmers Market opens at 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
SATURDAY
» Family Day at Piedmont Arts is at 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden and is part of celebration of the gallery's 60th anniversary. No admission fee. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org.
» Vendor Blender Pop-Up Shop in Spencer will raise money for diabetes and Alzheimer's disease associations. Vendor Bingo will start at 12:15 p.m. Purchase tickets in advance. Participating vendors include The Sparkle Spot, Cheesecake with Tara, Scentsy with Sherria, Mary Kay Shop with Patricia, Uncle Al’s Ice Cream, Pure Romance, Caroline’s Concessions, Ma’s Cake, SewFull Creations with Shirley, Drink2Shrink, Gracefully Natural, Damsel & Defense with Fannie, Farmasi, Khat Apparel Inc. and Cricket Wireless with Brittany.
» Chatham Cruise In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month through September in the downtown area of Chatham. Admission is free, and restaurants and shops are open.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688. Closed on Saturday, Oct. 2.
SUNDAY
» The Shelton Brothers Band will be in concert at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Bassett.
MONDAY
TUESDAY
Aug. 31
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 1
THURSDAY
Sept. 2
» Henry County School Board will have its monthly meeting at 6 p.m., followed by closed session, in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
FRIDAY
Sept. 3
» The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will have a First Friday event at 6-9 p.m. with free entertainment for the community. For information visit https://tb.me/e/VAVe3min.
SATURDAY
Sept. 4
MONDAY
Sept. 6
» Labor Day is celebrated. All local, state and federal offices are closed, along with the post office and banks.
TUESDAY
Sept. 7
» Public meeting on reversion with Martinsville City Council and the Henry County Board of Supervisors will be at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the New College Institute on Fayette Street in Martinsville. Evidence and testimony will be presented.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 8
» Public meeting on reversion with Martinsville City Council and the Henry County Board of Supervisors will be at 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the New College Institute on Fayette Street in Martinsville. Evidence and testimony will be presented.
» Public hearing on reversion with Martinsville City Council and the Henry County Board of Supervisors will be at 7 p.m. at the New College Institute on Fayette Street in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Sept. 9
FRIDAY
Sept. 10
SATURDAY
Sept. 11
» Multi-item bingo game to benefit Irisburg Ruritan Clubis at 6 p.m. at Axton Community Volunteer Fire Department. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children 14 and younger who accompany them. Extra packs cost $10, and extra overalls $1. There will be door prizes, 50/50 tickets and concessions.
TUESDAY
Sept. 14
» Patrick County Fair will be at Rotary Field on Woodlawn Street in Stuart, featuring rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, demolition derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 15
» Job fair is at 1-6 p.m. at Patrick & Henry Stone Hall Gym, 645 Patriot Ave. To pre-register visit https://bit.ly/3iYF8rv or call Shannon Whitlow at 276-656-5483 or email at swhitlow@patrickhenry.edu, or scanning in a QR code that can be found on flyers such as posted on social media. Virginia Career Works and Community Recovery Program are partners in hosting the career fair.
» Patrick County Fair will be at Rotary Field on Woodlawn Street in Stuart, featuring rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, demolition derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
THURSDAY
Sept. 16
» Patrick County Fair will be at Rotary Field on Woodlawn Street in Stuart, featuring rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, demolition derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
FRIDAY
Sept. 17
» Patrick County Fair will be at Rotary Field on Woodlawn Street in Stuart, featuring rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, demolition derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
SATURDAY
Sept. 18
» Bassett Highway 57 Cruise In is at 3-7 p.m. in downtown Bassett. All makes and models welcome. No pet, not tents, no burnouts. Food courts. Free admission. For information, visit bassettcruisein.com
» Patrick County Fair will be at Rotary Field on Woodlawn Street in Stuart, featuring rides, animals, music, bingo, fair food, demolition derby and more. Gates open 5-5:30 p.m. For more information, call Patty at 276-694-7718, Paula at 276-694-0287, B or Anna at 276-694-4124 or Sybil at 512-7168-0204.
Citizen Firearms Safety Training class for women only by the the Patrick County Sheriff's Office will be in the sheriff's office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be outdoors, so dress accordingly. These are primarily firearms safety classes, but they also will include instruction on marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Half of the 4-hour class will be discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff's office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff's office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
SUNDAY
Sept. 19
» Hairston Family Homes: Exploring 18th and 19th Century architecture in Southern Virginia is at 3 p.m. at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum, 1 East Main St., Martinsville. Historian and collector Jarred Marlowe, first vice president of The Col. George Waller Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, will be talking about the history of the architecture of the George Hairston family, owners of the Beaver Creek Plantation and other properties. Admission is free. For information, email at mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or or by phone at 276-403-5361.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 22
» Henry County Fair opens on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Advanced tickets can be purchased for $20 per individual or $70 for a family four pack, which gives unlimited access to all of the games, activities, including unlimited rides. Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. They are non-transferable and non-refundable. Discounted ticket purchases end at 5 p.m. today. Visit website to purchase tickets. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» The Andy Burnette Trio, with special guest Jake Earles will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 5-10 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
THURSDAY
Sept. 23
» Henry County Fair will be staged on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Advanced tickets can be purchased for $20 per individual or $70 for a family four pack, which gives unlimited access to all of the games, activities, including unlimited rides. Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. They are non-transferable and non-refundable. Visit website to purchase tickets. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Plastic Musik will perform on the Bassett Furniture Stage at the Henry County Fair, which will be at 5-10 p.m., Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The $5 daily gate admission will include attendance at these shows. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
FRIDAY
Sept. 24
» Henry County Fair will be at 3-11 p.m. on the grounds of Martinsville Speedway. Advanced tickets can be purchased for $20 per individual or $70 for a family four pack, which gives unlimited access to all of the games, activities, including unlimited rides. Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. They are non-transferable and non-refundable. Visit website to purchase tickets. For more information, contact Henry County Parks and Recreation office at 276-634-4640 or visit the fair website at www.henrycountyvafair.com
» Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart will perform at the Henry County Fair. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
SATURDAY
Sept. 25
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway ends with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at the Martinsville Speedway. Advanced tickets can be purchased for $20 per individual or $70 for a family four pack, which gives unlimited access to all of the games, activities, including unlimited rides. Tickets purchased in advance are good for any one day. They are non-transferable and non-refundable. Visit website to purchase tickets. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com.
» Chatham Cruise In, sponsored by the Virginia-Carolina Chevy Car Club, is at 4-8 p.m. the fourth Saturday of each month through September in the downtown area of Chatham. Admission is free, and restaurants and shops are open.
TUESDAY
Sept. 28
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 29
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY
Sept. 30
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Oct. 1
» The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will hold a First Friday event at 6-9 p.m. with free entertainment for the community. For information https://tb.me/e/VAVe3min
SATURDAY
Oct. 2
» Octoberfest is in Uptown Martinsville. Uptown Business do receive one free space; registration forms must be submitted for reach business, returned by mail, fax, drop box, in person (by appointment) or email. Please email any performance requests to kimberly@mhcchamber.com beforehand.
FRIDAY
Oct. 8
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, is today through Sunday and will bring many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
SATURDAY
Oct. 9
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, is today through Sunday and will bring many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
SUNDAY
Oct. 10
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a 3-day festival at Pop's Farm, concludes with many popular bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's Farm in Axton. Stay tuned for more details very soon.
THURSDAY
Oct. 14
FRIDAY
Oct. 15
SATURDAY
Oct. 16
» Bassett Highway 57 Cruise In downtown Bassett at 3-7 p.m. All makes and models welcome. No pet, not tents, no burnouts. Food courts. Free admission. For information, bassettcruisein.com
» Apple Dumpling Festival in downtown Stuart at 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Citizen Firearms Safety Training class by the The Patrick County Sheriff's Office will be held in the sheriff's office/4H Club shooting range at 223 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, snacks and drinks. The classes will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly. These are primarily firearms safety classes, but they also will include instruction on marksmanship. These classes, for U.S. citizens ages 18 and older, exceed the training requirements to get a Virginia concealed handgun permit. Children from age 12 may participate in a class if they are registered with and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Each person who completes the class will receive a certificate of firearms training. Half of the 4-hour class will be discussion about concealed carry laws, justifiable use of deadly force, firearm safety rules and the fundamentals of marksmanship. Registration is due no more than a week before each class date by calling the sheriff's office at 276-694-3161. The cost is $55 per person. A criminal background check will be completed by the sheriff's office on everyone who registers. For more information, call Sheriff Dan Smith, Lt. Rob Coleman or Sgt. David Haymore at 276-694-3161.
SUNDAY
Oct. 17
» Treasure from the vault at 3 p.m. at Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
THURSDAY
Oct. 21
FRIDAY
Oct. 22
SATURDAY
Oct. 23
» Wine by the River Festival will be at 2-7 p.m. at the Smith River Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road in Axton to raise money for The Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation. This seventh annual event will feature wineries, breweries, food vendors and live music with various artists.
TUESDAY
Oct. 26
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Oct. 27
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
THURSDAY
Oct. 28
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Oct. 29
SATURDAY
Oct. 30
» Covered Bridge 5K run/walk is at 9 a.m. at Smith River Church of the Brethrn, 2282 Bob White Road in Stuart. Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at the Smith River Church of the Brethren, 2282 Bob White Road, Stuart, and transportation will be provided at the start and end of the run from that spot. This is a fundraiser for the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center. The cost is $25, with $15 for ages 6-12. For more information, contact Stephanie Vipperman at 276-694-3945 or stephanievipperman@embarqmail.com or Linda Martin at 276-692-7138. To download a registration form visit www.CoveredBridge5K.com.
SATURDAY
Nov. 5
SUNDAY
Oct. 31
» Stuart Spooktacular on Main Street in uptown Stuart at 5:30-8 p.m.
THURSDAY
Nov. 11
» Veterans Day
SATURDAY
Nov. 12
THURSDAY
Nov. 18
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Nov. 19
TUESDAY
Nov. 23
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 24
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.
SATURDAY
Nov. 26
FRIDAY
Dec. 3
» Grand Illumination (Lighting of the Christmas Tree) Main Street, uptown Stuart at 5:30-9 p.m.
SATURDAY
Dec. 4
» Christmas Parade in Stuart.
SUNDAY
Dec. 12
» Christmas Music at 3 p.m.at Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
Dec. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
Dec. 21
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 29
» Free community meal at Christ Episcopal, 311 East Church St., Martinsville, from 5-5:45 p.m.