Martinsville-area events: Dec.11

» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.

TUESDAY

» Henry County Board of Supervisors will have its December meeting at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building in Collinsville. Facemasks will be required and attendees will be expected to socially distance. Attendance at the meeting will be limited to 25. There will be no 6 p.m. session. This is the meeting that normally would have been scheduled for Dec. 22.

WEDNESDAY

» Senior Studio is at 9 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for nonmembers. Bring your own supplies Nonmembers pay at the door. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.