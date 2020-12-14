Martinsville-area events: Dec. 14

TUESDAY

» Henry County Board of Supervisors will have its December meeting at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building in Collinsville. Facemasks will be required and attendees will be expected to socially distance. Attendance at the meeting will be limited to 25. There will be no 6 p.m. session. This is the meeting that normally would have been scheduled for Dec. 22.

WEDNESDAY

» Senior Studio is at 9 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for nonmembers. Bring your own supplies Nonmembers pay at the door. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.

» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. Wednesday day of meal. This will be the last meal served for the year.