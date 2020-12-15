Martinsville-area events: Dec. 15

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will have its December meeting at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building in Collinsville. Facemasks will be required and attendees will be expected to socially distance. Attendance at the meeting will be limited to 25. There will be no 6 p.m. session. This is the meeting that normally would have been scheduled for Dec. 22.
WEDNESDAY
» Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees will meet at noon at the Martinsville Library. Public comments will be taken by emailing BRRL-Board@brrl.lib.va.us or call 276-403-5430 by 11:30 a.m. the day of the meeting.
» Senior Studio is at 9 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for nonmembers. Bring your own supplies Nonmembers pay at the door. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. Wednesday day of meal. This will be the last meal served for the year.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
THURSDAY
» "A Night at the Museum," a virtual Business After Hours for the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. to hear how the Virginia Museum of Natural History has handled operations and guests during the pandemic. To get a Zoom invite, email mhccoc@mhcchamber.com or call 276-632-6401.
» Red Cross blood drive is at noon-6 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street, across from the high school.
» First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
» Kingdom Point Church will be handing out food boxes as part of its "Neighbors helping Neighbors" program to help feed the community at 6 p.m. at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville, until all food is gone.
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $30 for members; $35 for nonmembers. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221. Advanced registration is required.
» Piedmont Community Services offers free information sessions at 3 p.m. every Thursday via Zoom. The meeting ID: 976 7727 1562; passcode: 001035. Call in: 1-646-558-8656.
FRIDAY
» Traveling office hours in Patrick County for the staff of Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will be at 11:30-1 p.m. in the conference room at the Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St. in Stuart. For questions or to schedule an appointment, call 276-525-1405.
» Traveling office hours in Henry County for the staff of Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will be at 2-3:30 p.m. 18 in conference room No. 32 on the lower level of the Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville. For questions or to schedule an appointment, call 276-525-1405.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
» Community Christmas Extravaganza at God's Love Outreach Ministry, 1223 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville, will include a live Nativity scene/petting of the animals, Christmas caroling, free hotdogs, movie, popcorn, hot chocolate and apple cider at 4-7 p.m.
» Red Cross blood drive is at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street, across from the high school.
» Reynolds Homestead tradition of Victorian Christmas continues at 463 Homestead Lane in Critz. Visitors are invited to drive the historic circle and stop and walk the grounds to experience a Victorian display on the house and grounds, featuring hand-made decorations, swags and wreaths. Practice social distancing and wear face masks.
MONDAY
» Red Cross blood drive is at 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street, across from the high school.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 23
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
THURSDAY
Dec. 24
» Candlelight Christmas Eve service at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church include music, Scripture and Holy Communion at the church's YouTube Channel. Connect with friends and family in worship, even as we must be physically apart, as we celebrate together the birth of Christ.
FRIDAY
Dec. 25
» Christmas Day.
MONDAY
Dec. 28
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
TUESDAY
Dec. 29
» Red Cross blood drive is at 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street, across from the high school.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 30
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Jan. 9
» The Art of the Quilt exhibit is on display at Piedmont Arts. Free admission
SATURDAY
Jan. 16
» First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
FRIDAY
Jan. 22
» Virginia Museum Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century is at Piedmont Arts. For information, contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Jan. 23
» Virginia Museum Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century at Piedmont Arts. For information, contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. All ages welcome. Complimentary snacks.
» Opening reception for Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. RSVP required by Jan. 19 at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221. Will be on display through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.
» Exhibit "I Am" is on display through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.
TUESDAY
Jan. 26
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
SATURDAY
Feb. 20
» First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
TUESDAY
Feb. 23
» Free drive-thru community meal is 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
SATURDAY
March 20
» First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
SATURDAY
March 27, 2021
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and rescheduled again from April 10 due to the conflict with spring NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway, the Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
TUESDAY
March 30
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
April 27
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
May 25
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
June 29
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
July 27
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Aug. 31
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Sept. 28
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Oct. 26
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District STAFF will be available at the following locations during the month of December.Traveling office hours follow the status of local government offices, which vary across the 22 counties and nine independent cities of the Ninth District. As local governments offices reopen, office hours will be resumed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!