Martinsville-area events: Dec. 19

TODAY
» Holiday Cheer Drive-thru Food Giveaway is from 1 to 3 p.m. at all branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library. Gifts will include a family story-time book, while supplies last. Supplies are limited, so people who wish to receive a tote full of food and the book must register by 6 p.m. Friday by calling (Bassett, 276-629-2426; Collinsville, 276-647-1112; Martinsville, 276-403-5430; Patrick County, 276-694-3352; Ridgeway, 276-956-1828).
» Drive-thru live Nativity at Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, will be at 3:30-4 p.m. with a drive-in Christmas program to follow at 4 p.m. and will also repeat live Nativity at 5:15-5:45 p.m. and a concert at 5:45 p.m.
» Red Cross blood drive is at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street, across from the high school.
» Reynolds Homestead tradition of Victorian Christmas continues at 463 Homestead Lane in Critz. Visitors are invited to drive the historic circle and stop and walk the grounds to experience a Victorian display on the house and grounds, featuring hand-made decorations, swags and wreaths. Practice social distancing and wear face masks.
MONDAY
» The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will be open by appointment only the week of Dec. 21. Anyone who would like to tour the Historical Society can call 276-732-1687 to schedule a visit.
» American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78 will have its regular monthly meeting, for post officers only, at 6 p.m. at the post home. Following the meeting the auxiliary will provide a drive-thru, take-out Christmas dinner for all members, plus one guest. Please call the adjutant if you plan to attend.
» Red Cross blood drive is at 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street, across from the high school.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
TUESDAY
» Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 1 p.m. for public hearings in the County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
» Live Nativity service at First Presbyterian Church will be drive-up style at 6 p.m., with a live Nativity scene under the portico, streamed over Facebook Live.
» Christmas pageant at First Baptist Church Early Learning Center will be aired at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook, YouTube and Zoom.
» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. Wednesday day of meal. This will be the last meal served for the year.
THURSDAY
» Christmas Eve service at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, 120 Old Bassett Heights Road, will be drive-in style at 5 p.m., with parking beginning at 4:30 p.m., featuring special music, lit Chrismon tree, the lighting of the Advent wreath and receiving of the Lord's Supper.
» Christmas Eve service at First Baptist Church will be on Facebook, YouTube and Zoom.
» Christmas Eve candlelight service at Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 5232 Preston Road, will be at a time to be announced.
» Christmas Eve service at Broad Street Christian Church, 106 Broad St., is 6 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
» Virtual Christmas Eve service at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, Martinsville, will be a candlelight worship, featuring music, Scripture and Holy Communion, on its YouTube channel, available anytime after 5 a.m. Thursday.
FRIDAY
» Christmas Day. Government offices, banks and schools are closed.
» Richard's Dinner, the traditional Christmas Day meal for those in need, will be a pre-order, drive-in event at noon at the First Baptist Church in Martinsville on Starling Avenue. To order a meal, call 276-403-9557.
MONDAY
» The Henry-County Department of Social Services will meet at 3 p.m. virtually because of COVID-19 Pandemic.
TUESDAY
Dec. 29
» Red Cross blood drive is at 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street, across from the high school.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 30
SATURDAY
Jan. 9
» The Art of the Quilt exhibit is on display at Piedmont Arts. Free admission
SATURDAY
Jan. 16
» First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
FRIDAY
Jan. 22
» Virginia Museum Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century is at Piedmont Arts. For information, contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Jan. 23
» Virginia Museum Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century at Piedmont Arts. For information, contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. All ages welcome. Complimentary snacks.
» Opening reception for Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. RSVP required by Jan. 19 at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221. Will be on display through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.
» Exhibit "I Am" is on display through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.
TUESDAY
Jan. 26
SATURDAY
Feb. 20
TUESDAY
Feb. 23
SATURDAY
March 20
SATURDAY
March 27, 2021
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and rescheduled again from April 10 due to the conflict with spring NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway, the Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
TUESDAY
March 30
TUESDAY
April 27
TUESDAY
May 25
TUESDAY
June 29
TUESDAY
July 27
TUESDAY
Aug. 31
TUESDAY
Sept. 28
TUESDAY
Oct. 26
