Martinsville-area events: Dec. 26

TODAY
» The Martinsville-Henry County Visitor Center will be open at 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
» The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum will have special holiday open hours at 1-4 p.m.
SUNDAY
» The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum will have special holiday open hours at 1-4 p.m.
MONDAY
» The Henry-County Department of Social Services will meet at 3 p.m. virtually because of COVID-19 Pandemic.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
TUESDAY
» Red Cross blood drive is at 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street, across from the high school.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
SATURDAY
Jan. 2
» The Martinsville-Henry County Visitor Center will be open at 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
SATURDAY
Jan. 9
» The Art of the Quilt exhibit is on display at Piedmont Arts. Free admission
SATURDAY
Jan. 16
» First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
FRIDAY
Jan. 22
» Virginia Museum Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century is at Piedmont Arts. For information, contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Jan. 23
» Virginia Museum Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century at Piedmont Arts. For information, contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. All ages welcome. Complimentary snacks.
» Opening reception for Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. RSVP required by Jan. 19 at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221. Will be on display through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.
» Exhibit "I Am" is on display through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.
TUESDAY
Jan. 26
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
SATURDAY
Feb. 20
» First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
TUESDAY
Feb. 23
» Free drive-thru community meal is 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
SATURDAY
March 20
» First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
SATURDAY
March 27, 2021
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and rescheduled again from April 10 due to the conflict with spring NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway, the Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
TUESDAY
March 30
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
April 27
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
May 25
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
June 29
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
July 27
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Aug. 31
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Sept. 28
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Oct. 26
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
