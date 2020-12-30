 Skip to main content
Martinsville-area events: Dec. 30
Martinsville-area events: Dec. 30

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com

TODAY

 » Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application asssistance for Virginia’s free or low-cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.

SATURDAY

» The Martinsville-Henry County Visitor Center will be open at 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

THURSDAY

Jan. 7

» Henry County School Board will meet for regular session at 6 p.m., followed by closed session, in the Summerlin Room, first floor, County Administration Building, Collinsville.

SATURDAY

Jan. 9

» The Art of the Quilt exhibit is on display at Piedmont Arts. Free admission

WEDNESDAY

Jan. 13

» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

SATURDAY

Jan. 16

» First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available. 

WEDNESDAY

Jan. 20

» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

FRIDAY

Jan. 22

» Virginia Museum Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century is at Piedmont Arts. For information, contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. 

SATURDAY

Jan. 23

» Virginia Museum Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century at Piedmont Arts. For information, contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. All ages welcome. Complimentary snacks.

» Opening reception for Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. RSVP required by Jan. 19 at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221. Will be on display through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.

» Exhibit "I Am" is on display through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.

TUESDAY

Jan. 26

» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Jan. 27

» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Feb. 3

 » Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Feb. 10

» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Feb. 17

» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

SATURDAY

Feb. 20

» First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available. 

TUESDAY

Feb. 23

» Free drive-thru community meal is 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Feb. 24

» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

March 3

» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

March 10

» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

March 17

» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

SATURDAY

March 20

» First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available. 

WEDNESDAY

March 24

» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

SATURDAY

March 27, 2021

» Dancing for the Arts  Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and rescheduled again from April 10 due to the conflict with spring NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway, the Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating. 

TUESDAY

March 30

» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

March 31

» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

April 7

» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

April 14

» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

April 21

» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

TUESDAY

April 27

» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

April 28

» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

May 5

» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

May 12

» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

May 19

» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

TUESDAY

May 25

» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

May 26

» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.

TUESDAY

June 29

» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

TUESDAY

July 27

» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

TUESDAY

Aug. 31

» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

TUESDAY

Sept. 28

» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

TUESDAY

Oct. 26

» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

 

