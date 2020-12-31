Martinsville-area events: Dec. 31

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
SATURDAY
» The Martinsville-Henry County Visitor Center will be open at 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
MONDAY
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will hold its organizational meeting at 5 p.m., in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration building. Facemasks will be required, and attendees will be expected to exercise social distancing. Attendance at the meeting will be limited.
WEDNESDAY
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
» Henry County School Board will meet for regular session at 6 p.m., followed by closed session, in the Summerlin Room, first floor, County Administration Building, Collinsville.
SATURDAY
Jan. 9
» The Art of the Quilt exhibit is on display at Piedmont Arts. Free admission
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 13
» Henry County Rezoning public hearings will be held at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin meeting room of the County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville. Following these public hearings, the Planning Commission will make a recommendation on each application to the Board of Supervisors.
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
SATURDAY
Jan. 16
» First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 20
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Jan. 22
» Virginia Museum Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century is at Piedmont Arts. For information, contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Jan. 23
» Virginia Museum Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century at Piedmont Arts. For information, contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. All ages welcome. Complimentary snacks.
» Opening reception for Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. RSVP required by Jan. 19 at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221. Will be on display through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.
» Exhibit "I Am" is on display through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.
» Photographs by John Kinney will be on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery through Feb. 27.
TUESDAY
Jan. 26
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 27
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 3
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 10
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 17
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
SATURDAY
Feb. 20
» First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
TUESDAY
Feb. 23
» Free drive-thru community meal is 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 24
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Feb. 27
» Closing reception in honor of exhibits of Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature; I am, featuring work by Jason Franklin and photographs by John Kinney, at the Piedmont Arts museum at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free and open to public. Please RSVP attendance by Feb. 23 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.
WEDNESDAY
March 3
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
March 10
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
March 17
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
SATURDAY
March 20
» First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
WEDNESDAY
March 24
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
SATURDAY
March 27, 2021
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and rescheduled again from April 10 due to the conflict with spring NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway, the Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
TUESDAY
March 30
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
March 31
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
April 7
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
April 14
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
April 21
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
TUESDAY
April 27
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
April 28
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
May 5
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
May 12
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
May 19
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
TUESDAY
May 25
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
May 26
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
TUESDAY
June 29
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
July 27
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Aug. 31
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Sept. 28
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.