Martinsville-area events: Dec. 7

TODAY
» Free COVID-19 testing is at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd., Martinsville. No pre-registration required. Must be 18 years old or older.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care) for residents 19 to 64 years old. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone (no contact). Call or text Ann Walker 276 732-0509 to see if you qualify.
TUESDAY
» Martinsville City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Martinsville Municipal Building. Masks and social distancing are required.
» The Mount Olivet Ruritanettes will have a pecan fundraiser drive-thru/delivery at 10 a.m.-1 p.m.at the Mount Olivet Christian Church, 3261 Mount Olivet Road, Martinsville. A 1-pound bag, halves or pieces, is $10. These are New Crop Pecans from South Georgia Pecan Company. For more information, call 276 634-6011.
» Red Cross blood drive will be at 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Rotary Field in Stuart.
WEDNESDAY
» Senior Studio is at 9 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for nonmembers. Bring your own supplies Nonmembers pay at the door. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
THURSDAY
» Henry County School Board will meet in regular session at 6 p.m., followed by closed session, in the Summerlin Room, First Floor, County Administration Building, Collinsville. Social distancing and mask requirements will be in place.
» Drug-Free MHC meets at noon-2 p.m. virtually fir a legislative roundtable event that will focus on upcoming marijuana legislation in Virginia. Area legislators have been invited to participate. Link to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYkd-6vpjItHdPOdXnEEWqhYd_V1plcdahz
» Food box giveaway is at 4-5:30 p.m. at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren on Mount Hermon Road, Bassett.
» Virtual watercolor class online via Zoom, with participants painting a wine glass, will be presented by Piedmont Arts. The cost is $30 members and $35 for nonmembers. A kit including all supplies will be available for pick up at Piedmont Arts before class. A link for Zoom will be emailed with registration. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221 at least 48 hours before the date.
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
» Blue Ridge Regional Library 'Twas the Night Before Christmas drive-thru "Story in a Stocking" giveaway at 1 p.m. Children ages 10 and under will receive a free stocking filled with treats, crafts and activity sheets (while supplies last). Child must be present to receive stocking. For more information, contact your local library.
» Dan River Basin Association's Wild & Scenic Virtual Film Festival opens at 6 p.m., with the event at 7-9 p.m. General admission tickets are $5. For information, drba.nc@danriver.org
» Drive-thru Christmas displays to depict the life of Christ will be at 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church Collinsville. The event is free to the public. Just follow the signs on U.S. 220 onto Eliza Reamy Avenue.
» Reynolds Homestead tradition of Victorian Christmas continues at 463 Homestead Lane in Critz. Visitors are invited to drive the historic circle and stop and walk the grounds to experience a Victorian display on the house and grounds, featuring hand-made decorations, swags and wreaths. Practice social distancing and wear face masks.
SUNDAY
» Reynolds Homestead will have a Victorian celebration outdoors at 1-4 p.m. at 463 Homestead Lane, Critz. Have a cup of hot chocolate or cider and cookies next to the historic kitchen. Let your child grab a take-home craft kit to enjoy. Practice social distancing, wear face masks. Make an appointment to view the Photography Show by calling 276-694-7181 or www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu
» Christmas music will be provided by area musicians at 3 p.m. at the MHC Heritage Center and Museum. For more information, email mhchistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 276-403-5361. Masks required. Free admission.
MONDAY
» Patrick Henry Community College Board meets at noon via Zoom. This is a public meeting, but the board will not receive public comment. Information for joining the session will be posted at www.patrickhenry.edu.
TUESDAY
Dec. 15
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will have its December meetings at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building in Collinsville. This is the meeting that normally would have been scheduled for Dec. 22.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 16
» Senior Studio is at 9 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. The session is free to members and $5 for nonmembers. Bring your own supplies Nonmembers pay at the door. For information, visit PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Free community meal will be served via drive-thru at 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household. Please call by 2 p.m. Wednesday day of meal. This will be the last meal served for the year.
THURSDAY
Dec. 17
» First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
» Kingdom Point Church will be handing out food boxes as part of its "Neighbors helping Neighbors" program to help feed the community at 6 p.m. at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville, until all food is gone.
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. The cost is $30 for members; $35 for nonmembers. Spend studio time working in acrylic, oil or colored pencil. Bring your own supplies. Register at PiedmontArts.org or by calling 276-632-3221. Advanced registration is required.
FRIDAY
Dec. 18
» Traveling office hours in Patrick County for the staff of Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will be at 11:30-1 p.m. in the conference room at the Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St. in Stuart. For questions or to schedule an appointment, call 276-525-1405.
» Traveling office hours in Henry County for the staff of Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will be at 2-3:30 p.m. 18 in conference room No. 32 on the lower level of the Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., Martinsville. For questions or to schedule an appointment, call 276-525-1405.
SATURDAY
» Reynolds Homestead tradition of Victorian Christmas continues at 463 Homestead Lane in Critz. Visitors are invited to drive the historic circle and stop and walk the grounds to experience a Victorian display on the house and grounds, featuring hand-made decorations, swags and wreaths. Practice social distancing and wear face masks.
MONDAY
Dec. 21
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 23
THURSDAY
Dec. 24
» Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church include music, Scripture and Holy Communion at the church's YouTube Channel. Connect with friends and family in worship, even as we must be physically apart, as we celebrate together the birth of Christ.
FRIDAY
Dec. 25
» Christmas Day.
MONDAY
Dec. 28
TUESDAY
Dec. 29
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Dec. 30
SATURDAY
Jan. 9
» The Art of the Quilt exhibit is on display at Piedmont Arts. Free admission
SATURDAY
Jan. 16
FRIDAY
Jan. 22
» Virginia Museum Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century is at Piedmont Arts. For information, contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
SATURDAY
Jan. 23
» Virginia Museum Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century at Piedmont Arts. For information, contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. All ages welcome. Complimentary snacks.
» Opening reception for Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. RSVP required by Jan. 19 at PiedmontArts.org or 276-632-3221. Will be on display through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.
» Exhibit "I Am" is on display through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.
TUESDAY
Jan. 26
SATURDAY
Feb. 20
TUESDAY
Feb. 23
SATURDAY
March 20
SATURDAY
March 27, 2021
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and rescheduled again from April 10 due to the conflict with spring NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway, the Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
TUESDAY
March 30
TUESDAY
April 27
TUESDAY
May 25
TUESDAY
June 29
TUESDAY
July 27
TUESDAY
Aug. 31
TUESDAY
Sept. 28
TUESDAY
Oct. 26
