Martinsville-area events: Feb. 13

TODAY
» Marine Corps League Edward W Richardson Detachment 908 will have its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. 316 Spring Drive Collinsville. Potential members are invited to attend or to call 276-632-8351 for information.
» Art exhibits "Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature," "I Am," and "Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence" continue through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts through today. Free admission.
MONDAY
» CHILL, a meeting sponsored by Drug Free Martinsville/ Henry County Coalition, will be at 4 p.m. Monday to discuss marketing strategies used for the sales of alcohol. Access the meeting via https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83476544394?pwd=NTdpVWY2Q2Fjd1ZPTXd6cmVPL0c2QT09. The meeting ID is 834 7654 4394. Passcode: 329870.
WEDNESDAY
» Southern Virginia GO Region 3 Executive Committee will meet virtually at 10 a.m. The agenda packet will be available at www.govirginia3.org. Interested parties should access the meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/3390115898?pwd=YURxZDBPK0pkUUhUV3BmUWFuV0c0QT09. The password is 202011. Phone access is available by dialing 301-715-8592; the meeting ID is 339 011 5898; and the password is 202011. For questions email bryan.david@virginia.edu.
» Community meal distributed via drive-thru is at 5-6 p.m. every two weeks, due to the pandemic. Next meal is today at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to reserve meals.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
» Red Cross blood drive will be at noon-6 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street in Martinsville.
» Shopbot CNC classes are at 5:30-7:30 p.m. through March 11 at Patrick Henry Community College. The cost is $104, which includes supplies. Pre-registration required at 276-656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
» Piedmont Arts Photography Contest, based on Ansel Adams, has its entry deadline at 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
» Free drive-thru hot dog lunch is at 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., while supplies last, at Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry.
» Virtual African-American Read-In and Family Day is at 11 a.m. via Facebook Live from Piedmont Arts. Led by Education Coordinator Sarah Short, this online-only event will highlight contributions by African-American artists to American music. To take part follow the link at PiedmontArts.org or visit Facebook.com/PiedmontArtsMartinsville.
» Barn quilt class is at 1-4 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. Create your own design. Cost will depend on the size of quilt you decide to make. Register by calling 276-957-5757 or visiting www.thecentreatspencerpenn.com Masks and social distancing will be required.
» Drive-thru food bank is at 9-11 a.m. today and the third Saturday of every month at First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville. There will be meats and some produce available.
MONDAY
» Social Media for Rookies will be taught at Patrick Henry Community College. The cost is $40, and registration is required by Feb. 20 by calling 276-656-5461 or visiting ph.augusoft.net.
» Virtual charity auction for Carlisle School opens today and continues through Saturday. More than 200 items are available, and all proceeds support the programs at Carlisle School, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Visit charityauction.bid/carlisle2021 or visit this tutorial on how to register and bid online at https://youtu.be/KaM3xYm2eM0.
TUESDAY
Feb. 23
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Joint school budget meeting of the Henry County School Board and Henry County Board of Supervisors is at 5 p.m., to be followed by a closed session, at the Henry County Administration Building.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 24
» Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals will have a public hearing at 1 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road. The purpose of these public hearings is to receive citizen on a proposed campground and a sign.
» Red Cross blood drive will be at noon-6 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street in Martinsville.
» Leadership Series: Coaching is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
Feb. 25
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Feb. 27
» Closing reception at Piedmont Arts, in honor of exhibits "Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature;" "I Am," featuring work by Jason Franklin; and photographs by John Kinney, is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to public. Please RSVP attendance by Feb. 23 to 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org.
» Virtual charity live auction show for Carlisle School is at 7 p.m., with a preshow at 6:30. More than 200 items are available, and all proceeds support the programs at Carlisle School, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Visit charityauction.bid/carlisle2021 or visit this tutorial on how to register and bid online at https://youtu.be/KaM3xYm2eM0.
» Red Cross blood drive will be at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Snow Creek Rescue Squad, 7049 Snow Creek Road in Penhook.
» Canvas painting class is at 1-4 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre in Bassett. Genie Elgin will be teaching about a subject to be announced later. Cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Register by calling 276-957-5757 or visiting www.thecentreatspencerpenn.com. Masks and social distancing will be required.
WEDNESDAY
March 3
THURSDAY
March 4
WEDNESDAY
March 10
» Leadership Series: Communication: Connecting Through Conversation is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
March 11
SATURDAY
March 13
» Craft show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bassett Moose Lodge. The show will include cloth baskets with appliqued designs, such as a beehive with bees and a map and symbols of Virginia.
SUNDAY
March 14
» Daylight Saving Time begins. Set your clocks forward at 2 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
March 17
THURSDAY
March 18
SATURDAY
March 20
» First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. today and the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
TUESDAY
March 23
WEDNESDAY
March 24
THURSDAY
March 25
SATURDAY
March 27
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and scheduling conflicts. Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
TUESDAY
March 30
WEDNESDAY
March 31
SUNDAY
April 4
» Easter is celebrated.
WEDNESDAY
April 7
WEDNESDAY
April 14
WEDNESDAY
April 21
THURSDAY
April 22
TUESDAY
April 27
WEDNESDAY
April 28
THURSDAY
April 29
WEDNESDAY
May 5
WEDNESDAY
May 12
May 15
» Patrick Henry Community College virtual graduation ceremony will be at 10 a.m. and broadcast on PHCC's Facebook Live. Because of the pandemic, this will be the same format as was used last spring.
WEDNESDAY
May 19
THURSDAY
May 20
TUESDAY
May 25
WEDNESDAY
May 26
THURSDAY
May 27
FRIDAY
May 29
» One night concert at Pops Farm with camping. Time will be announced later.
May 30
» One night concert at Pops Farm with camping. Time will be announced later.
June 5
» Miss Henry County Fair Pageant will be held at the Henry County Recreation Center, 395 John Redd Blvd., Collinsville. There are nine categories of competition. No time has been released. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
WEDNESDAY
June 9
TUESDAY
June 22
WEDNESDAY
June 23
June 24
June 29
THURSDAY
July 22
July 27
THURSDAY
July 29
THURSDAY
Aug. 19
Aug. 24
THURSDAY
Aug. 26
TUESDAY
Aug. 31
Sept. 16
Sept. 22
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway. There will be a midway, performances, games, food, competitions and special guests. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
THURSDAY
Sept. 23
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway. There will be a midway, performances, games, food, competitions and special guests. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
FRIDAY
Sept. 24
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway. There will be a midway, performances, games, food, competitions and special guests. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
Sept. 25
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway. There will be a midway, performances, games, food, competitions and special guests. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
TUESDAY
Sept. 28
THURSDAY
Sept. 30
Oct. 8
Oct. 8

»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures.
Oct. 9
Oct. 9

»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures.
Oct. 10
Oct. 10

»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures.
Oct. 21
Oct. 26
Oct. 28
Nov. 18
Nov. 23
Dec. 16
