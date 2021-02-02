Martinsville-area events: Feb. 2

» Henry County School Board will meet, including a budget work session, at 9 a.m. followed by closed session, in the Summerlin Room, First Floor, County Administration Building, Collinsville. Masks and other pandemic-required attendance limits will be enforced.

» "My VP Looks Like Me," a multimedia presentation from people around the country to celebrate the election of the first woman of color as vice president of the United States, will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on TheatreWorks Community Players' Facebook page and also will be posted to its YouTube page.

» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.

FRIDAY

» Blood drive will be at 1-6 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway.

SATURDAY