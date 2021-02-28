Martinsville-area events: Feb. 28

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
WEDNESDAY
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Seniors are invited to paint together in the classroom. Bring your own supplies. Nonmembers pay at the door. Social distancing and masks are required of all in-person classes. For information contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
» Henry County Public Schools Board meets at 6 p.m., followed by closed session, in the Summerlin Room on the first floor of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
WEDNESDAY
March 10
» Henry County Rezoning Public Hearings will be at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin meeting room of the County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
» Pay It Forward, the Harvest Foundation is accepting applications for its grant program through the Virginia 30-day Fund. The program assists small businesses in Martinsville and Henry County. If you need assistance applying or help with the required video, contact 276-403-5950.
» Martinsville Job Fair is at 9 a.m. to 2 pm. at 749 East Church St., Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-7088.
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Seniors are invited to paint together in the classroom. Bring your own supplies. Nonmembers pay at the door. Social distancing and masks are required of all in-person classes. For information contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Leadership Series: Communication: Connecting Through Conversation is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
March 11
» Spring barn quilt class is at 1-4 p.m. at Piedmont Arts, with instructor Lisa Martin. Paint a 12-by-12-inch barn quilt. All supplies provided. Social distancing and masks required. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
March 12
» Opening Reception for Jane Iten Memorial Exhibit is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. The exhibit, which will be on display through May 1, is collection of water-color works curated by Water Ladies, featuring work by members of a weekly watercolor class at Piedmont Arts that was founded and led by Iten. The reception is free and open to the public. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. Social distancing and masks are required. Limited Capacity. RSVP required by March 9 to 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org.
SATURDAY
March 13
» Ring-making class is at 12:30-3 p.m. at Piedmont Arts, with instructor Susan Pomposini. All supplies provided. Social distancing and masks required. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required.
» Craft show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bassett Moose Lodge. The show will include cloth baskets with appliqued designs, such as a beehive with bees and a map and symbols of Virginia.
SUNDAY
March 14
» Daylight Saving Time begins. Set your clocks forward at 2 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
March 17
» Senior Studio is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. Seniors are invited to paint together in the classroom. Bring your own supplies. Nonmembers pay at the door. Social distancing and masks are required of all in-person classes. For information contact PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
March 18
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Bring your own supplies. The cost is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks are required. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
March 19
» Henry County-Martinsville Master Gardener Association strawberry and asparagus plants order must be made by today by emailing ddraper@vt.edu, calling 276-634-4650 or going by the Virginia Cooperative Extension on first floor of the Henry County Administration Building, 3300 King's Mountain Road, Collinsville. Orders ready for pick up by April 8. Proceeds from the plant sales are used to help support area 4-H youth and other programs.
SATURDAY
March 20
» Studio with Karen Despot is at 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Bring your own supplies. The cost is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Social distancing and masks are required. Register at PiedmontArts.org or call 276-632-3221. Advanced registration required.
» First United Methodist Church will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. today and the third Saturday of every month at 145 East Main St., Martinsville. There will be meats and some produce available.
» Water Ladies, Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition, the American Watercolor Society's 153rd annual exhibition, is on display through May 1 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free.
TUESDAY
March 23
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
March 24
» Leadership Series: Communication: Connecting Through Conversation is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
March 25
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
March 27
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and scheduling conflicts. Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
» Water Ladies, Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition, the American Watercolor Society's 153rd annual exhibition, is on display through May 1 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free.
TUESDAY
March 30
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
March 31
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
SATURDAY
April 3
» Water Ladies, Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition, the American Watercolor Society's 153rd annual exhibition, is on display through May 1 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free.
SUNDAY
April 4
» Easter is celebrated.
WEDNESDAY
April 7
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
April 8
» Master Gardeners' plant pick-up for strawberry and asparagus plants at Virginia Cooperative Extension, 3300 King's Mountain Road, Room 102, Collinsville. For information, call 276-632-3995.
SATURDAY
April 10
» Water Ladies, Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition, the American Watercolor Society's 153rd annual exhibition, is on display through May 1 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free.
WEDNESDAY
April 14
» Leadership Series: Everything Disc Management Assessment & Workshop is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
WEDNESDAY
April 21
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
April 22
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
April 17
» Water Ladies, Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition, the American Watercolor Society's 153rd annual exhibition, is on display through May 1 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free.
SATURDAY
April 24
» Recycled Art Family Day is at 11 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Create art using recycled materials. For all ages. Free admission.
» Water Ladies, Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition, the American Watercolor Society's 153rd annual exhibition, is on display through May 1 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free.
TUESDAY
April 27
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
April 28
» Leadership Series: Everything Disc Management Assessment & Workshop is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
April 29
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
SATURDAY
May 1
» Water Ladies, Jane Iten Memorial Exhibition, the American Watercolor Society's 153rd annual exhibition, concludes today at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free.
WEDNESDAY
May 5
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
May 12
» Leadership Series: Emotional Intelligence For Managers is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
SATURDAY
May 15
» Patrick Henry Community College virtual graduation ceremony will be at 10 a.m. and broadcast on PHCC's Facebook Live. Because of the pandemic, this will be the same format as was used last spring.
WEDNESDAY
May 19
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
May 20
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
TUESDAY
May 25
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
May 26
» Leadership Series: Emotional Intelligence For Managers is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
May 27
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
May 29
» One night concert at Pops Farm with camping. Time will be announced later.
SATURDAY
May 30
» One night concert at Pops Farm with camping. Time will be announced later.
SATURDAY
June 5
» Miss Henry County Fair Pageant will be held at the Henry County Recreation Center, 395 John Redd Blvd., Collinsville. There are nine categories of competition. No time has been released. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
WEDNESDAY
June 9
» Leadership Series: Mixing Four Generations in the Workplace is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
SATURDAY
June 12
» Duck Adoption begins for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge Blue Ridge Duck Race held on Aug. 21, during the Smith River Fest. Proceeds raised will go to benefit Boys and Girls Club afterschool enrichment program. Duck adoptions begin June 12 online at www.blueridgeduckraces.com or through adoption papers. If your business or organization would like to sponsor this event, contact Adam Pace at 276-656-1171 or by email at abpace@bgcbr.org.
TUESDAY
June 22
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
June 23
» Leadership Series: Mixing Four Generations in the Workplace is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
June 24
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
June 29
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
THURSDAY
July 22
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
July 27
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
THURSDAY
July 29
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Aug. 19
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
Aug. 21
» Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge will hold their Blue Ridge Duck Race during the Smith River Fest. Proceeds raised will go to benefit Boys and Girls Club afterschool enrichment program. Duck adoptions begin June 12 online at www.blueridgeduckraces.com or through adoption papers. If your business or organization would like to sponsor this event, contact Adam Pace at 276-656-1171 or by email at abpace@bgcbr.org.
TUESDAY
Aug. 24
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
THURSDAY
Aug. 26
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Aug. 31
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Sept. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
WEDNESDAY
Sept. 22
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway. There will be a midway, performances, games, food, competitions and special guests. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
THURSDAY
Sept. 23
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway. There will be a midway, performances, games, food, competitions and special guests. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
FRIDAY
Sept. 24
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway. There will be a midway, performances, games, food, competitions and special guests. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
SATURDAY
Sept. 25
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway. There will be a midway, performances, games, food, competitions and special guests. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
TUESDAY
Sept. 28
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Sept. 30
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
FRIDAY
Oct. 8
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an eStay tuned for more details very soon.
SATURDAY
Oct. 9
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an eStay tuned for more details very soon.
SUNDAY
Oct. 10
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an eStay tuned for more details very soon.
THURSDAY
Oct. 21
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
TUESDAY
Oct. 26
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Oct. 28
» Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church will be 6 p.m. (and the last Thursday of each month) until all the food is gone at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Nov. 18
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
Nov. 23
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
THURSDAY
Dec. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.