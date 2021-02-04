Martinsville-area events: Feb. 4

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday's edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Henry County School Board will meet, including a budget work session, at 9 a.m. followed by closed session, in the Summerlin Room, First Floor, County Administration Building, Collinsville. Masks and other pandemic-required attendance limits will be enforced.
» "My VP Looks Like Me," a multimedia presentation from people around the country to celebrate the election of the first woman of color as vice president of the United States, will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on TheatreWorks Community Players' Facebook page and also will be posted to its YouTube page. Link to Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/246601593641527
» Black History Month presentation, featuring Clayborne Carson, director of the MLK Jr. Research and Education Institute, is at 6 p.m. on Eastman's Facebook page facebook.com/EastmanChemicalCo. The discussion will be about the roots and future of Black History Month.
» Piedmont Arts Photography Contest, based on the artwork of American landscape photographer Ansel Adams, opens for entry by students from Martinsville-Henry County in grades 6–12. Entries are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 19. First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded, and all winning entries will be displayed in the gallery. To enter, visit PiedmontArts.org and follow the link under the "Education + Classes" tab.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
»Mobile food pantry distribution for all Virginia residents is at 1-3 p.m. at Danville Community College's Temple parking lot, 1008 South Main St., with entrance from Bonner Avenue across from Cardinal Village. This is in partnership with Piedmont Access to Health Services Inc. (PATHS) and Averett University's Center for Community Engagement & Career Competitiveness with a "pop up" drive-thru mobile food pantry. All Virginia residents qualify, and there are no ID or income requirements. Food boxes include shelf stable items, fresh produce including apples, oranges, and carrots, as well as, dog and cat food. There is no advance sign-up required, and early arrival is recommended as boxes will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. For information call 540-342-3011, ext. 7040 or email rpruitt@feedingswva.org
» Blood drive will be at 1-6 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway.
SATURDAY
» One Sweet Saturday, a fundraiser for the SPCA, is at 10 a.m. at Fido's Finds and Kittie's Kollectibles, 119 East Main St., Uptown Martinsville.
» Virtual bingo game will be at 4 p.m. as a fundraiser for the Back2School program, which supplies backpacks, shoes and school supplies to students each August. The game will be hosted by Karen Roberts Conne of Fairway Baptist Church. Entry is $20 for three cards to play 10 games, with numerous prizes in the last game. Prizes are from 31, Cocoa Trails, Pampered Chef, Scentsy and more. To participate, visit us02web.zoom.us or use links through the Facebook page "BINGO Online Fundraiser Back2School."
» Fab Lab Family Day is at 10 a.m.-noon at Patrick Henry Community College. The cost is $15 per person. For information, contact 276-656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.
» Art exhibits "Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature," "I AM," and "Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence" continues through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts through today. Free admission.
MONDAY
» Martinsville City School Board meets at 6 p.m. in the Martinsville City Municipal Building, City Council Chambers, 55 West Church St., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
» Leadership Series: Moving People Forward is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Feb. 12
» Stuart Farmers Market's pick-up day is at 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Chamber of Commerce office, 334 Patrick Ave. in Stuart. The annual February Stuart Farmers’ Market is moving online this year. Participating vendors will be posted on the Stuart Farmers’ Market Facebook page. Shop their websites and then pick up your orders. For more information, see the Stuart Farmers’ Market Facebook page.
SATURDAY
Feb. 13
» Art exhibits "Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature," "I AM," and "Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence" continues through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts through today. Free admission.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 17
» Community meal distributed via drive-thru is at 5-6 p.m. every two weeks, due to the pandemic. Next meal is today at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday to reserve meals.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Feb. 18
» Shopbot CNC classes are at 5:30-7:30 p.m. through March 11 at Patrick Henry Community College. The cost is $104, which includes supplies. Pre-registration required at 276-656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Feb. 19
» Piedmont Arts Photography Contest, based on Ansel Adams, has its entry deadline at 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
Feb. 20
» Free drive-thru hot dog lunch is at 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., while supplies last, at Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry.
» Virtual African-American Read-In and Family Day is at 11 a.m. via Facebook Live from Piedmont Arts. Led by Education Coordinator Sarah Short, this online-only event will highlight contributions by African-American artists to American music. To take part follow the link at PiedmontArts.org or visit Facebook.com/PiedmontArtsMartinsville.
» Barn quilt class is at 1-4 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. Create your own design. Cost will depend on the size of quilt you decide to make. Register by calling 276-957-5757 or visiting www.thecentreatspencerpenn.com Masks and social distancing will be required.
» Drive-thru food bank is at 9-11 a.m. today and the third Saturday of every month at First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville. There will be meats and some produce available.
» Art exhibits "Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature," "I AM," and "Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence" continues through Feb. 27 at Piedmont Arts through today. Free admission.
MONDAY
Feb. 22
» Social Media for Rookies will be taught at Patrick Henry Community College. The cost is $40, and registration is required by Feb. 20 by calling 276-656-5461 or visiting ph.augusoft.net.
TUESDAY
Feb. 23
» Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Joint school budget meeting of the Henry County School Board and Henry County Board of Supervisors is at 5 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 24
» Leadership Series: Coaching is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
Feb. 25
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY
Feb. 27
» Closing reception at Piedmont Arts, in honor of exhibits "Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature;" "I Am," featuring work by Jason Franklin; and photographs by John Kinney, is at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Admission is free and open to public. Please RSVP attendance by Feb. 23 to 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org.
» Canvas painting class is at 1-4 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre in Bassett. Genie Elgin will be teaching about a subject to be announced later. Cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Register by calling 276-957-5757 or visiting www.thecentreatspencerpenn.com. Masks and social distancing will be required.
WEDNESDAY
March 3
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
March 4
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
WEDNESDAY
March 10
» Leadership Series: Communication: Connecting Through Conversation is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY
March 11
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
WEDNESDAY
March 17
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
March 18
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
March 20
» First United Methodist Church, 145 East Main St., Martinsville, will have a drive-thru food bank at 9-11 a.m. today and the third Saturday of every month. There will be meats and some produce available.
TUESDAY
March 23
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
March 24
» Leadership Series: Communication: Connecting Through Conversation is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
March 25
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
SATURDAY
March 27
» Dancing for the Arts Piedmont Arts' fundraiser featuring local celebrities dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County, will be at 4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. This had to be rescheduled because of COVID-19 and scheduling conflicts. Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite teams. Each $1 donation equals one vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership. To vote visit PiedmontArts.org/DFTA. Tickets to Dancing for the Arts show are $10 general admission and $25 for reserved seating.
TUESDAY
March 30
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
March 31
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
April 7
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
April 14
» Leadership Series: Everything Disc Management Assessment & Workshop is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
WEDNESDAY
April 21
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
April 22
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
April 27
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
April 28
» Leadership Series: Everything Disc Management Assessment & Workshop is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Free community meals to go at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
May 5
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
May 12
» Leadership Series: Emotional Intelligence For Managers is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
WEDNESDAY
May 19
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
THURSDAY
May 20
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
TUESDAY
May 25
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
May 26
» Leadership Series: Emotional Intelligence For Managers is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
» Free community meals to go is at 5-5:45 p.m. in the Parish House parking lot of Christ Episcopal Church Parish in Martinsville.
FRIDAY
May 29
» One night concert at Pops Farm with camping. Time will be announced later.
SATURDAY
May 30
» One night concert at Pops Farm with camping. Time will be announced later.
June 5
» Miss Henry County Fair Pageant will be held at the Henry County Recreation Center, 395 John Redd Blvd., Collinsville. There are nine categories of competition. No time has been released. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
WEDNESDAY
June 9
» Leadership Series: Mixing Four Generations in the Workplace is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
TUESDAY
June 22
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
WEDNESDAY
June 23
» Leadership Series: Mixing Four Generations in the Workplace is at 9-11 a.m. at Patrick Henry Community College. Registration is required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260. at 9-11 a.m. The cost is $124, with a 10% discount if you enroll for the entire series through June, and scholarships are offered by contacting the Workforce Development office at wecd@patrickhenry.edu or 276-656-0260.
June 24
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
June 29
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
THURSDAY
July 22
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
July 27
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Aug. 19
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
Aug. 24
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
Aug. 31
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
Sept. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no-contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low-cost Medicaid plans, with special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
Sept. 22
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway. There will be a midway, performances, games, food, competitions and special guests. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
Sept. 23
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway. There will be a midway, performances, games, food, competitions and special guests. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
Sept. 24
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway. There will be a midway, performances, games, food, competitions and special guests. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
Sept. 25
» Henry County Fair at the Martinsville Speedway. There will be a midway, performances, games, food, competitions and special guests. For more information, call 276-634-4640 or visit www.henrycountyvafair.com
Sept. 28
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
Oct. 8
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an eStay tuned for more details very soon.
Oct. 9
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an eStay tuned for more details very soon.
Oct. 10
»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an eStay tuned for more details very soon.
Oct. 21
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
Oct. 26
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Free drive-thru community meal is at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
Nov. 18
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
Nov. 23
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
Dec. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
Dec. 21
» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
