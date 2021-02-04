Martinsville-area events: Feb. 4

Dec. 16

» Piedmont Arts photography contest based on the artwork of American landscape photographer Ansel Adams, whose work is on display at the museum through Feb. 27 in the exhibit, Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature. Students from Martinsville-Henry County in grades 6–12 may enter the contest, which is sponsored by Carter Bank & Trust. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 19. Entries will be judged by staff members of Piedmont Arts and Carter Bank & Trust. Contest winners will be notified by phone and announced at the closing reception for Ansel Adams: Compositions in Nature on February 26, 2021. Prizes: 1st Prize: $100; 2nd Prize: $50; 3rd Prize: $25. All winning photographs will be printed, framed, and displayed in Piedmont Arts' Foster Gallery. Contest Rules + Guidelines: One entry per student; Photographs should be black and white; Photographs should look like photographs and should not be distorted through effects to look like paintings or drawings; Pay attention to clarity. Ansel Adams rejected soft, ethereal photography. All his images have crisp, clear details in the foreground and background; Pay attention to perspective. Ansel Adams kept the horizon line high in his photographs to diminish the sky and emphasize the epic scale of the landscape; Evoke emotion. Ansel Adams wanted his photographs to capture the way a scene felt, not the way it looked. To enter, visit PiedmontArts.org and follow the link under the "Education + Classes" tab.