Martinsville-area events: Feb. 6

»"Rooster Walk Reunion," a three-day festival at Pop's Farm, will take place on the Oct. 8-10 weekend! Reunion will bring many of your favorite bands, vendors and friends back to Pop's for something that looks and feels like Rooster Walk in all the right ways, but adds changing leaves, cooler temperatures and an eStay tuned for more details very soon.

THURSDAY

Oct. 21

» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia's free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children's Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care - 19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.

TUESDAY

Oct. 26

» The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.