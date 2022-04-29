Martinsville-area events Friday, April 29

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Recovery event: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., picnic shelter, J. Frank Wilson Park, speakers, catered lunch. Free.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8; 732-5398.

“Sounds of the Stage—A Broadway Revue:” 5:30 p.m., dinner; 7:30 p.m., show, Bassett High School. Show $5; with dinner as well, $15. Tickets at our.show/bhssounds.

After Jack performs: 6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden. $20; includes sandwiches and drinks. PiedmontArts.org.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle, craft and food to share if desired.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY

Altrusa spring yard sale: 7 a.m. to noon, Calvary Christian Church fellowship hall, 515 Mulberry Road.

Patrick County Master Gardeners Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to noon, Rotary Building, Stuart.

Drug take-back: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Martinsville Fire Department. Bring expired and unneeded prescription drugs to dispose of safely.

TheatreWorks’ Community Players’ “Piano Bar:” cancelled.

Action photography: 9 a.m. to noon; P&HCC; Rick Dawson will show you how to capture the action; pre-registration required by calling 656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

Mavahi Class of 1971 50th Reunion: Chatmoss Country Club. Stan Wright, 757-871-9861; 902 Childress Drive, Martinsville.

Fifth Annual Patrick County Farm Bureau Ag Expo: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Patrick County Fairgrounds, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Check-in 7:30 a.m.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

“Small Business Marketing & Online Presence Workshop” by MHC Chamber of Commerce: noon to 2 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History; mhccoc@martinsville.come or 632-6401 for requirements and registration link.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, May 4

Embossing: 6:30-6:30 p.m., IDEA Center. Part of Paper Crafting series by Patrick & Henry Community College. $15. Register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.

THURSDAY

Youth Climate Summit: 2 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History. Adult volunteers needed also.

National Day of Prayer: Local observance, 7 p.m., Mill Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road. Over Zoom or phone call with Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church: Telephone number is 1-301-715-8592. Meeting ID: 892-2948-7248; Passcode: 446325.

Henry County School Board: 6 p.m., Henry County Administration Building.

Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m., Piedmont Arts, free admission; a self guided tour of the Museum’s current exhibits. RSVP by May 4 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, May 6

Music in the Box, Julianna McDowell: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Black Box Theatre. $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and foot to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURD

AY, May 7

Exhibits at Piedmont Arts: Exhibits through May 7; free admission; Looking at Appalachia; Out of the Darkness; No Limits: Brain Injury; Martinsville Speedway 75th Anniversary Exhibit.

Sovah Super Run 5K & 8K: Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, May 8

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 9

Patrick & Henry Community College board meeting: noon, Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center.

Martinsville School Board:

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, May 10

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, May 11

Community Engagement Session: 6-7:30 p.m. with UpTown Partnership; TAD Space, 20 E. Church St.

Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Session I Introduction; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org

THURSDAY, May 12

Big M ceremony:

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, May 13

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; May 13, 14, 15; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Music Night at Spencer Penn: 6:15 p.m., with band Slate Mountain Ramblers. $5 admission; concessions.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and foot to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, May 14

Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Session I Introduction; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org

P&HCC graduation: 10 a.m. at Patrick & Henry Community College.

Expressions 2022 entries: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Entry rules at

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, May 15

Sock Hop: 2-5 p.m., the Spencer-Penn Centre. $5.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 16

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, May 17

Diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility is work, but it is worth it: 9 a.m.-noon; P&HCC; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, May 18

Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Session 2 Building off Session I; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member

Card-making at the Fab Lab: 6:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; subject: rubber stamping. $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.

THURSDAY, May 19

Patriot Players’ “Steel Magnolias” opening night: 7 p.m., P&HCC. Runs through May 22.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, May 20

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and foot to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, May 21

Knitting with Fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Session 2 Building off Session I; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org

Cornhole Classic: noon; by Young Life MHC at Smith River Sports Complex; early registration $20/person or $40/team, includes lunch; registration increases after May 15. Family fun & competitive brackets; registration link: bit.ly/cornholemhc

MHS graduation

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, May 22

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 23

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, May 24

What great bosses know and do: 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, May 25

Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Advanced building off Session 2; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

THURSDAY, May 26

Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, May 27

Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.

Magna Vista High School graduation: 7 p.m., MVHS.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and foot to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, May 28

Knitting with fern plus friends: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; Advanced building off Session 2; $35 member; $40 non-member per class/discount rate (choose one class date from each session): $95 member; $110 non-member; class details and tickets available at PiedmontArts.org

Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.

Bassett High School graduation: 9 a.m., BHS.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Peer Connection, 133 East Main St. (basement)

SUNDAY, May 29

Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 30

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, May 31

Introduction to Microsoft Office 2016 Suite: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; May 31-June 21; $175; pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260; P&HCC. All courses are live on-line instructor led.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, June 2

Bob Ross painting class: 9:30-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, $75 members; $85 non-members; learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Class details and tickets at PiedmontArts.org

Bus to Broadway Hamilton: Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham, North Carolina; $155 per person-$10 boxed dinner; bus leaves Piedmont Arts at 5 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. performance of Hamilton. Tickets available at PiedmontArts.org

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, June 3

Opening reception: 6-8 p.m., Piedmont Arts; opening reception and awards ceremony in honor of Expressions 2022. Open to public; complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP by May31 at PiedmontArts.org

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and foot to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, June 4

Community Engagement Session with UpTown Partnership: 1-2:30 p.m., TAD Space, 20 E. Church St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, June 4

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, June 5

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, June 7

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, June 9

Henry County School Board meeting: 9 a.m., Henry County Administration Building.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, June 10

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and foot to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, June 11

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, June 12

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, June 13

Stem enrichment program: June 13-July, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, June 14

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.’TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, June 15

Card-making at the Fab Lab: 6:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; subject: “Ink-credible Creations.” $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.

THURSDAY, June 16

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

FRIDAY, June 17

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and foot to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, June 18

Don’t Count Me Out Annual Basketball Tournament: Martinsville Middle School.

Third No Business Mountain Homebrew Competition judging: for information, visit www.bushelsandbarrels.com.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, June 19

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, June 20

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

MONDAY, June 27

Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

TUESDAY, June 28

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, June 29

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

FRIDAY, July 1

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and foot to share if you’d like.

AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).

SATURDAY, July 2

Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).

SUNDAY, July 3

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, July 7

Bob Ross painting class: 9:30-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, $75 members; $85 non-members; learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Class details and tickets at PiedmontArts.org

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)

MONDAY, July 11

Stem enrichment program: July 11-July 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.

SATURDAY, July 16

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library Book sale: Basement, Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St.

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

WEDNESDAY, July 27

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race:

Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race:

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

Thursday, April 14, 2022 (1:00pm-6:00 pm)—The Ararat Ruritan Club will host the American Red Cross Blood Drive from 1-6pm on Thursday, April 14th. To schedule your appointment, please contact Kevin Smith at 276-229-6493, or sign up online at redcross.org. Walk-ins are also welcome! Everyone who donates blood will get an extra coverall ticket for the following Saturday’s bingo, a FREE Red Cross t-shirt and be registered to win an Ararat Ruritan Club cookbook. The club building is located at 4711 Ararat Highway in Ararat, VA