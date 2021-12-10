Martinsville-area events Friday, Dec. 10

THURSDAY, Dec. 16

MOPS (Mother of Preschoolers) first meeting: 10 a.m. to noon, Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture-Price Road. Topic: Christmas-themed paint party. For more information: Casey Parnell at 276-734-6956 or casey.parnell91@gmail.com or Carole-Anne Penn at 276-692-5787 or carolepenn04@yahoo.com.

Blood drive: Noon-6 p.m., Martinsville Elks Lodge, 300 Fairy St. Ext.

FRIDAY, Dec. 17

"Red Truck" canvas-painting class: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, led by Debbie Culler. To register or for more information: AraratRuritanClub@gmail.com or call 276-229-6931.

Karaoke Game Night by the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge: 6-9 p.m., The Ground Floor, uptown Martinsville. For teenagers.

SATURDAY, Dec. 18

Toy Ride and Drive: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Old Stanleytown Winn Dixie, 100 Fair Oaks Drive. Bring unwrapped toy. Concludes at Performance 276, 714 N. Memorial Blvd., where food trucks will be set up by noon. Sponsored by Heads of State, Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, Performance 276 and Keystone.