Martinsville-area events Friday, Dec. 3

Patrick County Christmas Parade: 2 p.m., in Stuart.

Winter Blender by Stuart Elementary Schools PTO: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school.

Thirty-One Bingo to support the Axton Volunteer Fire Department: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Axton Fire Dept., 55 Mountain Valley Road. $20 adults/$10 kids with paying adults. Supported by Rachel Catoe.

Brenda Riggins Memorial Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Stanleytown Elementary School. To register ahead, call 800-733-2767 (RED CROSS).

“Pardoned But Not Forgotten” Gala: 5-8 p.m., New College Institute’s Baldwin Building. Dinner and speaker James Grayson Jr. $75; RSVP to host, the Martinsville 7 Initiative, 276-806-3721 or info@Martinsville7Initiative.org.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

SUNDAY

Zippity-Do-Da! Infinity Farm Fundraiser: 2-5 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch. 16- by-20 acrylic painting of zebra with Karen Roberts Conner (message her on Facebook to register); $30.