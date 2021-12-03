Martinsville-area events Friday, Dec. 3

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Studio 107 Artisan Christmas market: 4-7 p.m., Christmas market and open house during the Farmer’s Market. Artists offer paintings, prints, photography, jewelry, wood turning, ornaments, gifts, Christmas cards, egg art, classes and more.
Uptown Martinsville tree lighting: 5:30 p.m., lawn of the City Municipal building, 55 W. Church St.
Grand Illumination (Lighting of the Christmas tree and related events): 6-9 p.m., Main Street, Stuart.
SATURDAY
Christmas pine wreath-making class: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville library, free; register at 276-403-5430.
DIY ornaments: 10 a.m.-noon; Fab Lab Family Day, IDEA Center, cost $15. Pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-5461.
Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Stuart Farmers Market; locally made and produced items.
Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m., Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road. No requirements. Use lower entrance on cemetery side.
Patrick County Christmas Parade: 2 p.m., in Stuart.
Winter Blender by Stuart Elementary Schools PTO: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school.
Thirty-One Bingo to support the Axton Volunteer Fire Department: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Axton Fire Dept., 55 Mountain Valley Road. $20 adults/$10 kids with paying adults. Supported by Rachel Catoe.
Brenda Riggins Memorial Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Stanleytown Elementary School. To register ahead, call 800-733-2767 (RED CROSS).
“Pardoned But Not Forgotten” Gala: 5-8 p.m., New College Institute’s Baldwin Building. Dinner and speaker James Grayson Jr. $75; RSVP to host, the Martinsville 7 Initiative, 276-806-3721 or info@Martinsville7Initiative.org.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.
SUNDAY
Zippity-Do-Da! Infinity Farm Fundraiser: 2-5 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch. 16- by-20 acrylic painting of zebra with Karen Roberts Conner (message her on Facebook to register); $30.
Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops: 3 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium. Tickets: $5-$25, at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Christmas pine wreath-making class: 3:30 p.m., Patrick County branch library, free; register at 276-694-3352.
TUESDAY
Dedication ceremony of Patrick & Henry Community College’s Patrick County training facility to former governor Gerald L. Baliles and Major Richard S. Reynolds Sr.: 2 p.m.
New College Institute board meeting: 1 p.m. at NCI and over Zoom.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY
Henry County School Board to meet: 6 p.m., followed by closed session, first floor, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Collinsville.
Printing Holiday Card for ages 2-5: 10:30-11 a.m.; 3:30-4 p.m.; $10; register at PiedmontsArts.org or 276-632-3221.
FRIDAY, Dec. 10
“O. Henry Christmas” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre.
Fundraising auction for American Legion Post 42: 6 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building.
SATURDAY, Dec. 11
Book sale: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., basement of the Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St., hosted by Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library.
Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. $20 for 20 games, & other options. Concessions. Bring donations of unwrapped toy for Christmas Cheer of Patrick County for chance to win $150 in gift cards.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.
SUNDAY, Dec. 12
“O. Henry Christmas” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre.
Christmas Music: 3 p.m., Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY, Dec. 14
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
FRIDAY, Dec. 17
“Red Truck” canvas-painting class: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, led by Debbie Culler. To register or for more information: AraratRuritanClub@gmail.com or call 276-229-6931
SATURDAY, Dec. 18
Food Bank: 9-11, First United Methodist Church’s Uptown Ministry Center, 145 E. Main St., Martinsville. Meats and some produce available.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.
SUNDAY, Dec. 19
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY, Dec. 21
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.
Henry County Board of Supervisors regular meeting: 3 p.m., Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., Martinsville.
THURSDAY, Dec. 30
Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church: 6 p.m. until all the food is gone at Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
SATURDAY, Jan. 1
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY, Jan. 4
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY</&h1>
Jan. 5
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
SATURDAY, March 5
Dancing for the Arts: 4 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium. (The fundraiser was set to take place in 2020, but was postponed as a precaution against COVID-19.)