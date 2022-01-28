Martinsville-area events Friday, Jan. 28

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

Note that many of the events listed here require masks to attend, as remains common across the area.

TODAY

Music and dance with Jus Cauz at Cascade School Community Center, originally scheduled for tonight, is canceled out of precaution against possibly bad weather.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Automation & Robotics training classes: 5:30-9:30 p.m., Mondays & Wednesdays at the Patrick County Site and Baliles Center through May 23. P&HCC has funding to pay up to 100% of tuition. For information, call 276-656-0260.

Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., YMCA.

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Paper Crafting Series Rubber stamps: 6:30-7:30 p.m.; through P&HCC. Register: 276-656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

"Diversity in the Workplace 2022:" 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free virtual event, hosted by Karith Foster, Diversity Engagement Specialist. To get the link to register, email Laura Buchanan of Piedmont Community Services at lbuchanan@piedmontcsb.org by Monday.

THURSDAY, Feb. 3

Paint class: 6-8 p.m., Kimberly Boyd of My Minds Eye Studios will teach a paint class at Scuffle Hill Brewery, 2620 Virginia Ave., Collinsville; cost is $25 which covers all supplies and instructions; painting is a silhouette of a couple in a heart background; To register, text your name and SCUFFLEFEB to 276-618-0617.

"Wow with Public Speaking:" 9-11 a.m., P&HCC; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

FRIDAY, Feb. 4

Music and dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Cascade Community Center Music and Dance, 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade, with Oldskool, $8 donation. For information, call 276-732-5398.

Magical Mask-erade dance: 6-8 p.m., daddy-daughter dance with refreshments. Tickets on sale at PiedmontArts.org; RSVP to 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org. $20 each pair, $5 charge for each additional child.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Feb. 5

Fab Lab Family Day: 10 a.m.-noon, P&HCC's Dalton IDEA Center. Use laser engraver to make a custom valentine. $15; register at 276-656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

Martinsville Seven exhibit opening: 2 p.m., Fayette Area Historical Initiative, 211 Fayette St.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Feb. 6

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 7

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Feb. 8

Management boot camp: 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC, in person or virtual; $89 for individual sessions; sessions also on March 8, April 8 and May 10; $320 for all four sessions. Pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Wee Create: 3:30-5 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Craft for ages 2-5. $10. Register: 276-632-3221 or bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9

Henry County Planning and Zoning Board, 6 p.m., Summerlin meeting room, Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road. Wayne A. Willard/Twin Oaks Properties to request rezoning of 1 acre at 51 Sandy River Road for self-storage units.

L.I.F.E. lecture series - "Mindset-Motivation-Movement:" noon to 1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Janet Steward of Smart Body Dynamics.

FRIDAY, Feb. 11

Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 5 p.m. Gap Civil old-time band to play at 6:20. Concessions.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Feb. 12

Valentine's Bingo, a fundraiser for Irisburg Ruritan Club: 6 p.m. 20 regular games, 1 grand prize coverall. $20, extra pack $10, extra coverall $1. Door prize and 50/50 tickets, concessions. $10 kids.

Daddy-Daughter Dance: 6-8 p.m., 395 John Redd Blvd., Collinsville. Food, music, dance, games and professional photos. $25. Call sponsor Henry County Parks & Recreation at 276-634-4640 to register.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Feb. 13

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 14

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Feb. 15

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 16

Drug-Free MHC meeting: noon-1:30 p.m.

Paper Crafting Series Ink Creations: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center through P&HCC. $15. Register: 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

FRIDAY, Feb. 18

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Feb. 19

Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, Cost is $20 for 20 games, overalls $5 each plus door prizes and concessions. Each game pays out $50 with the cover-all payout at $150 if not won within 56 draws. This month's jackpot if $1,300, if the coverall is won within 56 draws. Doors open at 5 p.m. with concessions available.

African American Read In plus Family Day: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Snacks included. Free.

Nail the Rail 5 Miler: 9 a.m., Dick & Willie Passage Virginia Avenue Trailhead; Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Feb. 20

Barn quilt class: noon-4 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. Prices range from $65 to $85, depending on size. Call 276-957-5757 for more information.

Sock Hop: Time TBD, Spencer-Penn Centre. Refreshments, games, dancing. $5 (free for volunteers and donors).

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 21

Paper Crafting Series - Drip Paintings: 6:30-8 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center. $25. Register: 276-656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Feb. 22

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 6 p.m., Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23

L.I.F.E. lecture series - Gardening for Beginners: 5:30-7 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow.

FRIDAY, Feb. 25

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Feb. 26

Stew: 11 a.m. to 1p.m., Cascade Volunteer Fire Department, 5497 Cascade Road. $8 per quart; drive-thru only.

Unveiling of the Martinsville Seven Historical Marker: in front of former Henry County courthouse.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Feb. 27

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Feb. 28

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, March 1

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, March 3

Customer service: Rev Up Your Engines: 9-11 a.m., refresh your skills, register by Feb. 17 and receive $10 off of the $49 cost at P&HCC; in person or virtual; pre-registration at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

SATURDAY, March 5

Rook Tournament: 6 p.m., Double elimination rook tournament, Ararat Ruritan Club, doors open at 5 p.m.; cost is $20/team ($10 person), cash prizes will be dependent on number of teams. Concessions will be available.

Dancing for the Arts: 4 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium.

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Self-guided tours of exhibits; drinks and snacks. Free. RSVP by March 9 to 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

SATURDAY, March 12

Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast, sponsored by Tau Omicron Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Inc. Speaker: 9 a.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette St. (postponed from Jan. 14). Speaker Brittny McGraw of WSLS News 10. $10; cmcdonald@newcollegeinstitute.org 276-226-3769 or Ben Gravely at 276-806-0515.

SATURDAY, March 19

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

SUNDAY, March 20

Founder's Day: 3 p.m., former Henry County Courthouse. MHC Historical Society program featuring speaker Will Pannill.

WEDNESDAY, March 23

L.I.F.E. series - Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also May 25 & Sept. 28.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

Exhibit - VMFA on the Road: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on the Road at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Opening reception for "Out of the Darkness," "Looking at Appalachia" and "VMFA on the Road": 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Free; RSVP by March 22 to 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

Exhibit - VMFA on the Road: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on the Road at Piedmont Arts. Free.

SATURDAY, March 26

Exhibit - Out of the Darkness: At Piedmont Arts through May 7. Free admission. Deborah Davis paintings.

Exhibits open at Piedmont Arts: "Out of the Darkness," "Looking at Appalachia" and "VMFA on the Road."

SATURDAY, April 2

Bassett Band Boosters' Spring Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Bassett High School. To reserve a spot: bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

MONDAY, April 4

Servsafe manager training classes: noon-4 p.m., Mondays & Wednesdays, thru April 13, $150, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

THURSDAY, April 7

Earl White String Band: 6:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. $20 general admission.

Martinsville Half Marathon & 5K: 8 a.m., YMCA. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

Wee Create: 3:30-5 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Crafts for ages 2-5. $10. Register: 276-632-3221 or bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Earth Day Family Day: 11 a.m., Gravely-Lester Garden, free admission.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Garden Party featuring After Jack: 6 p.m., Gravel-Lester Garden. "Hot folk" music from the Blue Ridge Mountains. $20, PiedmontArts.org. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or drinks.

SATURDAY, May 7

Sovah Super Run 5K & 8K: Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SATURDAY, May 14

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

WEDNESDAY, May 25

L.I.F.E. series - Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

SATURDAY, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series - Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.