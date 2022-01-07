Martinsville-area events Friday, Jan. 7

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included. Note that many of the events listed here require masks to attend, as remains common across the area. TODAY Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Cascade School Community Center, 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. Oldskool Band. $8. Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd. SATURDAY Bassett Ruritan Club monthly breakfast: 6-10 a.m., club building on Philpott Dam Road. Sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee. $7. Mount Vernon Baptist Church‘s food pantry: 9-11 a.m. Saturday. A variety of foods, drinks and sundries will be given away, no questions asked. 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton. NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville. AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville. Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd. SUNDAY NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville. MONDAY Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library: 10:30 a.m., Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St. Open to the public. Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd. TUESDAY TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489. TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763. Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club. AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One. AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville. NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville. WEDNESDAY Virtual Learning Leadership workshop by Patrick & Henry Community College: every other Wednesday through June 22, from 4-5 p.m. Cost ranges from $225 for 12 sessions to $25 for individual sessions. Pre-registration is required at ph.augustof.net or by calling 276-656-0260. THURSDAY Horsepasture Ruritan Club: 6:30 p.m. dinner meeting; 2022 officers to be installed. FRIDAY, Jan. 14 Rock Castle Ramblers band: 6:15 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. $5. Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd. SATURDAY, Jan. 15 Brunswick stew: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (pickup), Horsepasture Ruritan Club. $8/quart. Order by calling Elizabeth Oakes at 276-638-4869; Lisa Harbour at 276-957-2281; Daphne Stone at 276-957-1029; Ruth Mize at 276-957-1703; or Cathy Pope at 276-957-5259. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast: 9 a.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., sponsored by Tau Omicron Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Inc. Speaker: Brittny McGraw of WSLS News 10. $10. Mount Vernon Baptist Church‘s food pantry: 9-11 a.m. Saturday. A variety of foods, drinks and sundries will be given away, no questions asked. 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton. NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville. AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville. Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd. SUNDAY, Jan. 16 NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville. MONDAY, Jan. 17 Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd. TUESDAY, Jan. 18 TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489. TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763. Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club. AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One. AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville. NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville. FRIDAY, JAN. 21 Piedmont Arts reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., for new exhibits: “Platinum Portraits of Southern Musicians,” “Explore Pandemic Life in Appalachia.” On display through March 12 RSVP by Jan. 18 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org. Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd. SATURDAY, Jan. 22 TheatreWorks Community Players’ “Piano Bar”: 7 p.m. , Black Box Theatre. $10 (

). NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville. AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville. Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd. SUNDAY, Jan. 23 NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville. MONDAY, Jan. 24 Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd. TUESDAY, Jan. 25 TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489. TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763. Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club. AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One. AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville. NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville. FRIDAY, Jan. 28 Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd. SATURDAY, Jan. 29 NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville. AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville. Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd. SUNDAY, Jan. 30 NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville. WEDNESDAY, Feb. 2 “Diversity in the Workplace 2022:” 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free virtual event, hosted by Karith Foster, Diversity Engagement Specialist. To get the link to register, email Laura Buchanan of Piedmont Community Services at lbuchanan@piedmontcsb.org by Jan. 31. FRIDAY, Feb. 4 Magical Mask-erade dance: 6-8 p.m., daddy-daughter dance with refreshments. Tickets on sale at PiedmontArts.org; RSVP to 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org. $20 each pair, $5 charge for each additional child. SATURDAY, Feb. 26 Unveiling of the Martinsville Seven Historical Marker: in front of former Henry County courthouse. SATURDAY, March 5 Dancing for the Arts: 4 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium.

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

Note that many of the events listed here require masks to attend, as remains common across the area.

TODAY

Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Cascade School Community Center, 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. Oldskool Band. $8.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY

Bassett Ruritan Club monthly breakfast: 6-10 a.m., club building on Philpott Dam Road. Sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee. $7.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church‘s food pantry: 9-11 a.m. Saturday. A variety of foods, drinks and sundries will be given away, no questions asked. 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library: 10:30 a.m., Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St. Open to the public.

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Virtual Learning Leadership workshop by Patrick & Henry Community College: every other Wednesday through June 22, from 4-5 p.m. Cost ranges from $225 for 12 sessions to $25 for individual sessions. Pre-registration is required at ph.augustof.net or by calling 276-656-0260.

THURSDAY

Horsepasture Ruritan Club: 6:30 p.m. dinner meeting; 2022 officers to be installed.

FRIDAY, Jan. 14

Rock Castle Ramblers band: 6:15 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. $5.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Jan. 15

Brunswick stew: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (pickup), Horsepasture Ruritan Club. $8/quart. Order by calling Elizabeth Oakes at 276-638-4869; Lisa Harbour at 276-957-2281; Daphne Stone at 276-957-1029; Ruth Mize at 276-957-1703; or Cathy Pope at 276-957-5259.

Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast: 9 a.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., sponsored by Tau Omicron Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Inc. Speaker: Brittny McGraw of WSLS News 10. $10.

Mount Vernon Baptist Church‘s food pantry: 9-11 a.m. Saturday. A variety of foods, drinks and sundries will be given away, no questions asked. 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Jan. 16

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Jan. 17

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Jan. 18

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

Piedmont Arts reception: 5:30-7:30 p.m., for new exhibits: “Platinum Portraits of Southern Musicians,” “Explore Pandemic Life in Appalachia.” On display through March 12 RSVP by Jan. 18 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Jan. 22

TheatreWorks Community Players’ “Piano Bar”: 7 p.m. , Black Box Theatre. $10 (twcp.net).

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Jan. 23

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, Jan. 24

Any Lengths Group AA, Big Book study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, Jan. 25

TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.

TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

FRIDAY, Jan. 28

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, Jan. 29

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, Jan. 30

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 2

“Diversity in the Workplace 2022:” 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free virtual event, hosted by Karith Foster, Diversity Engagement Specialist. To get the link to register, email Laura Buchanan of Piedmont Community Services at lbuchanan@piedmontcsb.org by Jan. 31.

FRIDAY, Feb. 4

Magical Mask-erade dance: 6-8 p.m., daddy-daughter dance with refreshments. Tickets on sale at PiedmontArts.org; RSVP to 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org. $20 each pair, $5 charge for each additional child.

SATURDAY, Feb. 26

Unveiling of the Martinsville Seven Historical Marker: in front of former Henry County courthouse.

SATURDAY, March 5

Dancing for the Arts: 4 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium.