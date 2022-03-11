Martinsville-area events Friday, March 11

Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with The Canned Biskits. $8.

Music night: 6:15 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, 475 Spencer-Penn Road; Jus Cauz Bluegrass Band. $5. Concessions sold.

“Chicago: High School Edition:” 7 p.m. Magna Vista High School. $8 on our.show/chicagomv or $10 at the door.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY

Bassett Ruritan Club breakfast: 6-10 a.m., club on Philpott Dam Road. All-you-can-eat: sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, buckwheat & regular pancakes. $7.

Axton Crafters: 10 a.m., Axton Volunteer Fire Dept.; $5-40, depending on project, such as bunnies or wreaths. At 2 p.m., Cricut class; bring laptop and Cricut supplies. $30. Call or text Linda Wilson at 806-9683 to register.

3D Doodler pens: 10 a.m.-noon, P&HCC Dalton IDEA Center; $15; register at 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

Still life photography: Flowers: 9 a.m.-noon & March 19, P&HCC. Register at 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Breakfast, sponsored by Tau Omicron Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Inc. Speaker: 9 a.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette St. Speaker Brittny McGraw of WSLS News 10. $10; cmcdonald@newcollegeinstitute.org 276-226-3769 or Ben Gravely at 276-806-0515.

“Chicago: High School Edition:” 7 p.m. Magna Vista High School. $8 on our.show/chicagomv or $10 at the door.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY

“Chicago: High School Edition:” 3 p.m. Magna Vista High School. $8 on our.show/chicagomv or $10 at the door.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Martinsville School Board: 6 p.m., Council Chambers, City Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

TUESDAY

Paint Party: 6-8 p.m., Hugo’s; Subject: clover & lightning bugs, led by Kimberly Boyd. $25; to register, email kdboyd@aumail.averett.edu.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

“Bees and Butterflies: Our Beloved Pollinators” Deco Mesh wreath class: 4:30 p.m., Patrick County Branch Library. All supplies provided. Free; call 694-3352 to register.

“Just Add Water” class: 6:30-7:30 p.m., sponsored by P&HCC, how to water-color without paint; $15; Register and location information: 656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

Free community COVID testing: 4-6 p.m., Martinsville Middle School, 201 Brown St.; inside, follow signs.

THURSDAY

“Bees and Butterflies: Our Beloved Pollinators” Deco Mesh wreath class: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch Library. All supplies provided. Free; call 647-1112 to register.

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

Special meeting of Henry County school board: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

FRIDAY, March 18

“Bees and Butterflies: Our Beloved Pollinators” Deco Mesh wreath class: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library. All supplies provided. Free; call 629-2426 to register.

COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic: 4-6 p.m., free vaccine to adults and children five and older; Martinsville High School, 351 Commonwealth Blvd.; front parking lot.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; doors open at 5 p.m. $20/20 games. $1 game for members only at intermission.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, March 19

“Bees and Butterflies: Our Beloved Pollinators” Deco Mesh wreath class: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library. All supplies provided. Free; call 403-5430 to register.

COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic: 9 a.m.-noon, free vaccine to adults and children five and older; Martinsville High School, 351 Commonwealth Blvd.; front parking lot.

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department country breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m.; $8 adult, $4/child plate, take-out $8; call in orders at 930-2113. 6687 Fairystone Park Highway, Route 57 West, Stuart.

Grapevine wreath class: 1-3 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre. $15; register: 957-5757. Wear gloves and bring a flathead screwdriver.

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, March 20

Founder’s Day: 3 p.m., former Henry County Courthouse. MHC Historical Society program featuring speaker Will Pannill.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 21

Patrick & Henry Community College Board Budget & Finance Committee and the Facilities Committee joint meeting: 11:30 a.m., Room 124, Frith Economic Development Center.

Patrick &Henry Community College Board:12:30 p.m., Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center.

TUESDAY, March 22

Painting class: 6-8 p.m., Studio 107; subject, “Springside by the Water;” $25 includes supplies and instructions by Kimberly Boyd. To register, email kdboyd@aumail.averett.edu. or text 276-618-0617.

Pollinator Barn quilt: 6-9 p.m., Piedmont Arts; 12 to adult; $35 members/$40 non-members. All supplies provided. Advanced registration required. Tickets at PiedmontArts.org

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; $5. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 23

Free community COVID testing: 4-6 p.m., Albert Harris Elementary School, 710 Smith St.; inside, follow signs.

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also May 25 & Sept. 28.

THURSDAY, March 24

Thomas Jefferson Awards: 5:30-8 p.m., at Virginia Museum of Natural History; $15 in advance/$20 at the door; can be reserved on line. Visit the official Thomas Jefferson Awards webpage or contact Charlotte Harter.

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

Exhibit—VMFA on the Road: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on the Road at Piedmont Arts. Free admission.

FRIDAY, March 25

Opening reception for “Out of the Darkness,” “Looking at Appalachia” and “No Limits: Brain Injury”: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Free; RSVP by March 22 to 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

Exhibit—VMFA on the Road: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on the Road at Piedmont Arts. Free.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, March 26

Still life photography: Flowers: 9 a.m.-noon at Walker 135, & April 2. Register at 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

Painting with Genie: 1 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre; all supplies provided; pre-registration required by calling the Centre at 276-957-5757; cost is $20 for members/$25 non-members.

Exhibits open at Piedmont Arts: “Out of the Darkness,” “Looking at Appalachia” and “VMFA on the Road.”

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, March 27

Barn quilt class: noon-4 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, all supplies provided. Pre-registration required by calling the Centre at 276-957-5757; cost is based on size-12”x36” exterior $75; 24”x24” exterior $65; 36”x36” exterior $85.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, March 28

COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic: 4-6 p.m., free vaccine to adults and children five and older; Albert Harris Elementary School, 710 Smith St., Martinsville; back parking lot.

Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, YMCA. fresh, affordable food; accepts debit, credit and SNAP/EBT payments.

Digital marketing bootcamp: 6:30-8 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; designed for small businesses and nonprofit organizations; register: ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

TUESDAY, March 29

COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic: 4-6 p.m., free vaccine to adults and children five and older; Patrick Henry Elementary School, 1810 E. Church St., Ext., Martinsville; located on side of school.

Music by the Southern Gentlemen: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Historical Center. Country and gospel music. Free.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, March 30

Free community COVID testing: 4-6 p.m., Martinsville High School, 251 Commonwealth; inside, follow signs.

THURSDAY, March 31

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

SATURDAY, April 2

Autism Awareness Day: 1-4 p.m., Jack Dalton Park. Vendors, food trucks, information on resources, doctors to answer questions.

Bassett Band Boosters’ Spring Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Bassett High School. To reserve a spot: bhscraftshow@gmail.com.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

MONDAY, April 4

ServSafe manager training classes: noon-4 p.m., Mondays & Wednesdays, thru April 13, $150, P&HCC, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

TUESDAY, April 5

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, April 7

Medicaid/FAMIS application assistance: noon to 3 p.m., Community Storehouse, 4201 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, with Ann Walker. Other times by appointment: 732-0509.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: 8 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

Henry County School Board monthly meeting: Time TBD, Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Earl White String Band: 6:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. $20 general admission.

Martinsville Half Marathon & 5K: 8 a.m., YMCA. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

FRIDAY, April 8

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; April 8, 9, 10; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Music in the Box series: T.C. Carter Band, 7:30 p.m., Black Box Theatre. Tickets ($10) on twcp.net or at the door.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race: 7:30 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, April 9

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

TUESDAY, April 12

Management Bootcamp 2.0: 9 a.m.-noon; in person or virtual; Communication; $89; register at ph.augusoft.net or call 656-0260, P&HCC.

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

Wee Create: 3:30-5 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Crafts for ages 2-5. $10. Register: 276-632-3221 or bjohnson@piedmontarts.org.

FRIDAY, April 15

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, April 16

Motorcycle basic rider course 2: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., April 16 or April 17, Saturday or Sunday; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $50; improve skills in a safe environment. Motorcycles are provided or participants can use their own. Bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, April 17

Easter is celebrated.

FRIDAY, April 22

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Grapes & Grains wine and brandy tasting: 6:30-10 p.m. at Virginia Museum of Natural History; heavy hors d’oeuvres and silent auction; dress is safari chic or dressy casual; $50 per person; tickets can be purchased online at the VMNH box office. Table sponsorships can be purchased on line or via check ranging from $600 to $5,000. For more information, contact Charlotte Harter.

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon, P&HCC; Rick Dawson, instructor. Register: 656-5461 or ph.augusoft.net.

11th Annual Pig Cookin’ Competition: 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre.

Earth Day Family Day: 11 a.m., Gravely-Lester Garden, free admission.

Music in the Box, Violet Bell featuring Lizzy Ross and Omar Ruiz-Lopez: Saturday, April 23, at the Black Box Theatre; music at 7:30 p.m., with VIP reception preceding. Tickets to music: $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SUNDAY, April 24

“Restorations of the Garden Club of Virginia:” 3 p.m., Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center & Museum (former county courthouse). Sue Rosser will present the program.

MONDAY, April 25

Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, YMCA. fresh, affordable food; accepts debit, credit and SNAP/EBT payments.

TUESDAY, April 26

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

FRIDAY, APRIL 29

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; April 29, 30, May 1; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

Garden Party featuring After Jack: 6 p.m., Gravel-Lester Garden. “Hot folk” music from the Blue Ridge Mountains. $20, PiedmontArts.org. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No outside food or drinks.

Any Lengths Group AA 12 and 12 Study: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

SATURDAY, APRIL 30

Action photography: 9 a.m.-noon; P&HCC; Rick Dawson will show you how to capture the action; pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augusoft.net.

Mavahi Class of 1971 50th Reunion: Chatmoss Country Club. Stan Wright, 757-871-9861; 902 Childress Drive, Martinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Recovery Center, 905 N. Memorial Blvd.

THURSDAY, May 5

Art at Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m., Piedmont Arts, free admission; a self guided tour of the Museum’s current exhibits. RSVP by May 4 to 276-632-3221 or online at PiedmontArts.org.

FRIDAY, May 6

Music in the Box, Julianna McDowell: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Black Box Theatre. $10 at twcp.net or at the door.

SATURDAY, May 7

Sovah Super Run 5K & 8K: Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

TUESDAY, May 10

Management Bootcamp 2.0: 9 a.m.-noon; Cultivating Accountability; in person or virtual; $89; register at ph.augusoft.net or call 656-0260, P&HCC.

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

FRIDAY, May 13

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; May 13, 14, 15; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

SATURDAY, May 14

Basic contractor licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC. Statutes and regulations governing contractor licensing in Virginia for first-time applicants for a Class C, B or A license. $189. Register: ph.augosoft.net or 276-656-0260.

TUESDAY, May 24

Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.

WEDNESDAY, May 25

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671. Also Sept. 28.

FRIDAY, June 3

Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or email ph.augosoft.net

SATURDAY, July 16

Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.

SATURDAY, Sept. 24

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28

L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register online or by calling 276-403-5671.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250 race: Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, Oct. 30

Xfinity 500 Cup Series race: Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.