Martinsville-area events Friday, May 27

TODAY
COVID-19 drive-thru clinic: 3-5 p.m., Martinsville High School; all doses for ages 5 and up; free; Virginia Dept. of Health.
Auction: 6 p.m., Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Merchandise from James Ridgeway. Food and drinks available. (Rescheduled from May 20)
Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon; with Master Gardeners with information on growing small fruits.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Silver Eagles; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8; for questions, call 732-5398.
Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.
Magna Vista High School graduation: 7 p.m., MVHS.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY
Rangeley Ruritans breakfast: 7-10 a.m., Ruritan building, Calloway Drive. No set price, but a free will donation will be accepted.
Horsepasture VFD breakfast buffet: 6-10 a.m., Horsepasture Fire Dept. $8.
Food pantry open: 9-11 a.m., Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton.
Expressions exhibit: opens, through July 19 at Piedmont Arts.
Knitting with Fern plus friends: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; $40 for one session if not enrolled in entire class.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 65 West Main St.
Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.
Bassett High School graduation: 9 a.m., BHS.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open topic meeting: noon, Peer Connection, 133 East Main St. (basement)
SUNDAY
Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival: Pop’s Farm.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Memorial Day service: noon, Roselawn Burial Park; speaker SFC (Ret. Army) Sean A. Morrison.
Wreath-laying: 2 p.m.; by General Joseph Martin Daughters of the American Revolution at the Vietnam Memorial at the Bassett Historical Center.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave.
Introduction to Microsoft Office 2016 Suite: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; May 31-June 21; $175; pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 656-0260; P&HCC. All courses are live on-line instructor led.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Community meal: 5-6 p.m., take-out from Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville.
THURSDAY
Bob Ross painting class: 9:30-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, $75 members; $85 non-members; learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Classw details and tickets at PiedmontArts.org
Bus to Broadway Hamilton: Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham, North Carolina; $155 per person-$10 boxed dinner; bus leaves Piedmont Arts at 5 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. performance of Hamilton. Tickets available at PiedmontArts.org
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, June 3
Big Basement Sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fido’s Finds, 110 E. Main St., to benefit SPCA.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:20 p.m. with Oldskool, 3561 Huntington Trail; $8, for questions, 732-5398.
Opening reception: 6-8 p.m., Piedmont Arts; opening reception and awards ceremony in honor of Expressions 2022. Open to public; complimentary wine and light refreshments will be served. RSVP by May 31 at PiedmontArts.org
Motorcycle basic rider course: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; June 3, 4, 5; P&HCC, at Henry County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Service Training Center, 1024 DuPont Road, Martinsville; $100; students under 18 years of age must have parental consent; must have a valid Virginia driver’s license and be able to ride a bicycle and bring their own DOT-approved helmet. Pre-registration required by calling 276-656-5461 or visit ph.augosoft.net.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, June 4
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.
Big Basement Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fido’s Finds, 110 E. Main St., to benefit SPCA.
Infinity Acres Ranch 7th Annual Spring Carnival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway. $5.
Movie & Mocktails with Marilyn: 5:30 p.m., Collinsville Library, for 18 and older: “old Hollywood” costume contest and movie trivia, drinks, door prizes and a Marilyn Monroe movie. To register: 276-647-1112.
Community Engagement Session with UpTown Partnership: 1-2:30 p.m., TAD Space, 20 E. Church St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, June 5
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, June 6
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, June 7
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, June 9
Henry County School Board meeting: 9 a.m., Henry County Administration Building.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, June 10
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:20 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8, for questions, 732-5398.
Music Night: 6:20 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, with The Country Boys; $5; concessions.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, June 11
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, June 12
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, June 13
Stem enrichment program: June 13-July, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, June 14
Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.
‘TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, June 15
Card-making at the Fab Lab: 6:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center; subject: “Ink-credible Creations.” $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 656-5461.
THURSDAY, June 16
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
FRIDAY, June 17
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:20 p.m. with Hard Times Band; 3561 Huntington Trail; $8, for questions, 732-5398.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, June 18
Don’t Count Me Out Annual Basketball Tournament: Martinsville Middle School.
Third No Business Mountain Homebrew Competition judging: for information, visit www.bushelsandbarrels.com.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, June 19
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, June 20
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, June 21 FRIDAY, June 24
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:20 p.m. with Evergreen, 3561 Huntington Trail; $8, for questions, 732-5398.
SATURDAY, June 25
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon; 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
MONDAY, June 27
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.
Any Lengths Group AA Big Book Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
TUESDAY, June 28
Chix with stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; ages 12 to adult; free to member/$5 non-member per class, pay at door. Bring your own supplies.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Live and Let Live Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, June 29
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
FRIDAY, July 1
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. Join a rook game or bring a game, puzzle or craft, and food to share if you’d like.
AA Any Lengths Group 12 & 12 Study: noon, 133 E. Main St. (basement).
SATURDAY, July 2
Any Lengths Group AA, open discussion meeting: noon, 133 East Main St. (basement).
SUNDAY, July 3
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Monday, July 4 WEDNESDAY, July 6 THURSDAY, July 7
Bob Ross painting class: 9:30-3:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, $75 members; $85 non-members; learn the Bob Ross famous painting technique with certified instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse. Class details and tickets at PiedmontArts.org
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Live and Let Live AA Group: 5:30 p.m., 133 East Main St.: 12 & 12 study open meeting. (upstairs)
MONDAY, July 11
Stem enrichment program: July 11-July 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., P&HCC. For more information, contact Amy Reed at areed@partickhenry.edu or 276-656-5461; to register visit https://bit.ly/STEMAchievers.
FRIDAY, July 15
Scentsy Bingo: 6 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; $20/20 games; $1 game for members only at intermission.
SATURDAY, July 16
Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library Book sale: Basement, Martinsville Branch Library, 310 E. Church St.
Uptown Martinsville Mile: 8 a.m., uptown. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.
MONDAY, July 27
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.
WEDNESDAY, July 27
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
MONDAY, Aug. 1
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.
TUESDAY, Aug. 9 MONDAY, Aug. 22
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
MONDAY, Sept. 5
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.
FRIDAY, Sept. 9
Harvest Moon Run 5K-8K: 5 p.m., Gazebo on Depot Street. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.
MONDAY, Sept. 26
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.
SATURDAY, Sept. 24
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, Martinsville Speedway, $30.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
L.I.F.E. series—Lawncare: noon-1:30 p.m., New College Institute. Taught by Va. Cooperative Extension Agent Melanie Barrow. Register
MONDAY, Oct. 3
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 9 a.m. to noon, Henry County Food Pantry, 3321 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.
MONDAY, Oct. 24
Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace: 10 a.m. to noon, Martinsville YMCA, with fresh, affordable food. Debit, credit and SNAP/EBT accepted as payment.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
THURSDAY, Oct. 27
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale: Martinsville Speedway.
SATURDAY, Oct. 29
Dead On Tools 250 race:
Martinsville Speedway.
SUNDAY, Oct. 30
Xfinity 500 Cup Series race:
Martinsville Speedway.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
SATURDAY, Dec. 10
Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. 276-632-1772.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.
Thursday, April 14, 2022 (1:00pm-6:00 pm)—The Ararat Ruritan Club will host the American Red Cross Blood Drive from 1-6pm on Thursday, April 14th. To schedule your appointment, please contact Kevin Smith at 276-229-6493, or sign up online at redcross.org. Walk-ins are also welcome! Everyone who donates blood will get an extra coverall ticket for the following Saturday’s bingo, a FREE Red Cross t-shirt and be registered to win an Ararat Ruritan Club cookbook. The club building is located at 4711 Ararat Highway in Ararat, VA