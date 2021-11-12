Martinsville-area events Friday, Nov. 12

World Hunger Spaghetti Supper hosted by Mt. Vernon Baptist Church: 4-7 p.m., Axton Fire Department, $10.

Monthly breakfast: 6-10 a.m., Bassett Ruritan Club. All-you-can-eat sausage, fried bologna, eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee. $7.

Fall fair: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, vendors, cruise-in, food trucks, book sale, paint class and “Barnival on the Ballfield” with the Pig Train. Free admission, with costs for kids’ activities. Vendor spots available until Nov. 5; call 276-957-5757.

Disability Rights and Resource Center annual meeting: 9:30 a.m., Distancing Learning Classroom of Virginia Museum of Natural History.

29th Annual Big Bird Toy Ride: registration, 10 a.m.; kickstands up, 1 p.m.; 6537 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. Cost of $10 or one new toy entitles each person to food the ride and music by Madhouse. All proceeds to Christmas Cheer. Rain date Dec. 11.