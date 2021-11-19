Martinsville-area events Friday, Nov. 19

Food Pantry of Mount Vernon Baptist Church: 9-11 a.m., 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton. No questions asked. Come to the door at cemetery side.

Community Thanksgiving dinner: 11:30 a.m., The Sportsman Club, 47 Fayette St., Martinsville, hosted by Refuge Temple Ministries.

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department raffle drawing: 7 p.m., 6687 Fairystone Park Highway. Tickets (from any member) $20, with prizes of $2,500, two of $200, 10 of $100 and a raffle of one of final 10 tickets drawn at the event.

Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bassett High School, $3 admission (free for under 5); masks required.

Free take-out breakfasts: 8:30-10 a.m., back portico of First Presbyterian Of Martinsville, Patrick Henry Ave.

