Martinsville-area events Friday, Nov. 26

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: closed for Thanksgiving.
SATURDAY
Country breakfast buffet: 6-10 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department. $8.
Small business Saturday: Events include using the free $10 vouchers that were available at MHC Visitor Center at participating local restaurants.
SUNDAY
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
“Traveling Office Hours” with Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District staff: 10-11:30 a.m., Bassett Library, 3969 Fairystone Park Highway; 12:30-2 p.m., conference room of Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., Stuart.
TUESDAY
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY
Christmas Tree Lighting and events: 4-6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Garden at corner of Mulberry and Starling, by Piedmont Arts. Take pictures with Santa; 4-5 p.m. Christmas Wreath ornament craft; 5 p.m. story time with “Elsa;” 5 p.m. sunset lighting of Christmas tree made of 3,000 lights by Ian Hogg.
FRIDAY, Dec. 3
Grand Illumination (Lighting of the Christmas tree and related events): 5:30-9 p.m., Main Street, Stuart.
First Fridays: 4-8 p.m., Martinsville Farmers Market.
SATURDAY, Dec. 4
DIY ornaments: 10 a.m.-noon; Fab Lab Family Day, IDEA Center, cost $15. Pre-registration required ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-5461.
Mistletoe Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Stuart Farmers Market; locally made and produced items.
Patrick County Christmas Parade: 2 p.m., in Stuart.
Winter Blender by Stuart Elementary Schools PTO: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school.
Thirty-One Bingo: 5-8 p.m. Axton Volunteer Fire Dept., 55 Mountain Valley Road. $20 adults/$10 kids with paying adults. Supported by Rachel Catoe. Crafts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Linda Wilson, same place. Fundraiser for teenage Hodgkins Lymphoma survivor Xander Wilson.
Brenda Riggins Memorial Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Stanleytown Elementary School. To register ahead, call 800-733-2767 (RED CROSS).
SUNDAY, Dec. 5
Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops: 3 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium. Tickets: $5-$25, at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY, Dec. 7
Dedication ceremony of Patrick & Henry Community College’s Patrick County training facility to former governor Gerald L. Baliles and Major Richard S. Reynolds Sr.: 2 p.m.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, Dec. 9
Food Pantry of Mount Vernon Baptist Church: 9-11 a.m., 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton. Come to cemetery side of the church, lower door. No requisites.
Printing Holiday Card for ages 2-5: 10:30-11 a.m.; 3:30-4 p.m.; $10; register at PiedmontsArts.org or 276-632-3221.
“O. Henry Christmas” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre.
Fundraising auction for American Legion Post 42: 6 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building.
SATURDAY, Dec. 11
Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. $20 for 20 games, & other options. Concessions. Bring donations of unwrapped toy for Christmas Cheer of Patrick County for chance to win $150 in gift cards.
SUNDAY, Dec. 12
“O. Henry Christmas” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre.
Christmas music program: 3 p.m., Martinsville Henry County Heritage Center and Museum.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY, Dec. 14
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club
TOPS 0626 Fieldale meets: 5:30-6 weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale. For information, call 276-358-0489.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. Meets every Tuesday. For information, call 276-734-8763.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY</&h1>
Dec. 16
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care—19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.
FRIDAY, Dec. 17
“Red Truck” canvas-painting class: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, led by Debbie Culler. To register or for more information: AraratRuritanClub@gmail.com or call 276-229-6931