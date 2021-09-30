Martinsville-area events: Friday, Oct. 1

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com.
TODAY
» Community COVID-19 testing: 3-7 p.m. at Martinsville Armory parking lot, 315 Commonwealth Blvd. Free for anyone; remain in car; masks required. For more information, call Gloria Martinez at Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 276-638-2311.
» Blues, Brews & Stews: 6 p.m. at Gravely-Lester Art Gardens at Piedmont Arts. Music by T.C. Carter Band; food, cash bar. $20 at Piedmont Arts or PiedmontArts.org.
» Stuart Farmers Market: 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Pathways to Recovery, 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
» AA meeting, 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
» AA meeting, noon, City Park Shelter One.
SATURDAY
» Bargain Fair, Charity League's major fundraising rummage sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 242 Franklin St.
» Bassett Moose Lodge Cruise In/BBQ & Vendor Craft Show: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Carry-out black pot chicken or BBQ plates at 11 a.m.
» Bassett Ruritan Club’s apple butter:10 a.m., the club’s building on Philpott Dam Road. $8 a quart or $5 a pint; to order, call Joe Varner at 276-629-1411, Don Kendrick at 276-806-1071 or Sherry McCoy at 276-340-0269.
» Eco printing workshop: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Jennifer Reis and Leslie Pearson teach the contact printing process using botanical materials such as leaves and flowers. $80/$75; register at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.
» NA meeting, 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
» AA meeting, noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville parking lot.
MONDAY
» Southside Survivor Response Center silent auction fundraiser continues through Oct. 8. For more information, contact S.M. Barr at 276-734-0040.
TUESDAY
» Genie Elgin’s art class: 9 a.m., Railway Cafe's outdoor dining area in Bassett. Subject: Railway landscape. All supplies provided. $25; register by texting name to 276-224-0029.
» TOPS VA 0218: 10-11 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road. Weigh in from 9-9:55 a.m.
THURSDAY
» Henry County School Board: at 6 p.m., followed by closed session, in the Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
» Latin Ballet of Virginia: Verde: at 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Reception at 6:30. $20 adults, $10 students; tickets at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.
FRIDAY,
Oct. 8
» Community COVID-19 testing: 3-7 p.m. at Martinsville Armory parking lot, 315 Commonwealth Blvd. Free for anyone; remain in car; masks required. For more information, call Gloria Martinez at Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 276-638-2311.
» Rooster Walk Reunion, through Sunday at Pop’s Farm, with bands and vendors.
» Stuart Farmers Market: 8-noon with locally grown fruits and vegetables, meats, baked items, eggs, crafts and more.
» Southside Survivor Response Center silent auction fundraiser concludes. For more information, contact SM Barr at 276-734-0040.
SATURDAY
Oct. 9
» Household Hazardous Waste Day: 9 a.m.-noon, Bassett Service Center, 2285 Fairystone Park Highway. For residents of Henry County and Martinsville, not commercial business use. In addition to the usual items, residents may also drop off up to four boxesof 8.5-by-11 paper for shredding.
» Figsboro Ruritan Club Brunswick Stew: 7-11 a.m. or until sold out, Figsboro Ruritan Club, 599 Hidden Valley Drive; $8/quart.
» Caring by sharing: 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown. Free clothing and toys for babies and kids, and household items.
» Painting Prodigies for ages 5 to 12 is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. This painting class with be led by Karen Conner. Students will complete a 12-by-12-inch canvas. Advanced registration required. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org Cost is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers per class.
» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.