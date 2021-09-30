Martinsville-area events: Friday, Oct. 1

» Southside Survivor Response Center silent auction fundraiser concludes. For more information, contact SM Barr at 276-734-0040.

SATURDAY

Oct. 9

» Household Hazardous Waste Day: 9 a.m.-noon, Bassett Service Center, 2285 Fairystone Park Highway. For residents of Henry County and Martinsville, not commercial business use. In addition to the usual items, residents may also drop off up to four boxesof 8.5-by-11 paper for shredding.

» Figsboro Ruritan Club Brunswick Stew: 7-11 a.m. or until sold out, Figsboro Ruritan Club, 599 Hidden Valley Drive; $8/quart.

» Caring by sharing: 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Trial Baptist Church, 170 Oak Level Road, Stanleytown. Free clothing and toys for babies and kids, and household items.

» Painting Prodigies for ages 5 to 12 is at 10 a.m.-noon at Piedmont Arts. This painting class with be led by Karen Conner. Students will complete a 12-by-12-inch canvas. Advanced registration required. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org Cost is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers per class.

» Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market will be open at 7 a.m.-noon every Saturday until Nov. 20, rain or shine, at 65 West Main St. in Uptown Martinsville. For information, call 276-632-5688.