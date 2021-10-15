Martinsville-area events Friday, Oct. 15

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

Southern Virginia GO Region 3 full council: 1 p.m. in the Conference Room on the 2nd floor of the SOVA Innovation Hub, 715 Wilborn Avenue, South Boston; can be seen over https://tinyurl.com/3rzafc5u, Meeting ID 339 011 5898 and password 202011; or by phone, 1-301-715-8592 with same ID or and password. A time for public comments will be included in the meeting; and written public comments may be sent prior to 8 a.m. Oct. 20 to the following email: bryan.david@virginia.edu.