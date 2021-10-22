Martinsville-area events Friday, Oct 22

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Exhibits opening reception at Piedmont Arts from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in honor of new exhibits "Carl Chiarenza," "Print/Imprint:Asheville Printmakers" and "Tools of Happiness." Gallery talk is at 6:16 p.m. Complimentary wine and light refreshments. Free and open to public. For those who have RSVP'ed.
Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon.
Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
SATURDAY
Ole Bassett Opry: 7 p.m., at HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett, admission($8) adults, children ($5). Featuring The New Macedon Rangers, Buck Fi'ty and The Change.
Country breakfast buffet: 6-10 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, $8; bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (brown & white), eggs, apples, grits, milk, orange juice, coffee.
Painting with Karen Conner: 1-4 p.m., Piedmont Arts (ages 12+). Topic: "Halloween Hill." $35; register at PiedmontArts.org or 632-3221.
COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic: 9 a.m. to noon, Moral Hill Baptist Church, Hwy. 58, Axton, sponsored by Virginia Department of Health and Irisburg District churches Evangelical, First Galilee, Gospel Light, Jerusalem, Moral Hill, Morning Star, Reach Out, Spirit of Christ and St. John. Information: Community Health Worker Karen Millner, 336-695-6872.
Cruise-in & barbecue meal: noon-6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy. Pre-order plates ($10: barbecue, potatoes, coleslaw, bread, homemade dessert, drink) at 229-6493.
Ferrum Folklife Festival: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Ferrum College, 215 Ferrum Mountain Road.
The Ole Bassett Opry: 7-10 p.m., HJDB Event Center, music by Buck Fi'ty and Change, opened by The New Macedon Rangers. $8/$5 kids.
Wine by the River Festival: 2-7 p.m., Smith River Sports Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road. Fundraiser for the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation. Music by Jeff Anderson Band, Martin & Kelly and Matt Boswell; drinks, Chateau Morrisette, Childress Vineyard, Blue Ridge Vineyard, Amrhein Wine Cellers & Mountain Valley Brewing. $10-$25; www.winebyriver.com.
New art exhibits at Piedmont Arts, through Jan. 8: "Carl Chiarenza," on loan from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and History, "Imprint: Asheville Printmakers" and "Tools of Happiness." Free admission.
Painting with Karen Conner: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Piedmont Arts (ages 12+). $35; register at Piedmont Arts.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville parking lot.
SUNDAY
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services Board: 3 p.m., meeting, auditorium, at the Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services, 20 Progress Drive, Martinsville.
Democratic Party of Virginia's Get Out the Vote Tour: 3 p.m., Refuge Temple Ministries' new facility on Clearview Drive (across from the church).
Martinsville City School Board special closed session meeting: 6:15 p.m., Martinsville City School Board office, 746 Indian Trail, Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m., Summerlin Room of the Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
Free drive-thru community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
County of Henry Board of Zoning Appeals: 1 p.m., public hearings, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
Free community meal: 5-5:45 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, 311 East Church St., Martinsville.
Track Laps for Charity: fundraiser for Grace Network: 7-9 p.m., drive your own vehicle on track of Martinsville Speedway, $25.
Trunk or Treat: 6-8 p.m., Stone Memorial Christian Church, Collinsville.
THURSDAY
Pumpkin Painting Wee Create class: 10:30-11 a.m.; 3:30-4 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Seasonal crafts for ages 2-5. $10; register at PiedmontsArts.org or 276-632-3221.
Food boxes giveaway by Kingdom Point Church: 6 p.m. until all the food is gone, Kingdom Point, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway.
Medicaid application assistance by the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Community Storehouse. (Ann Walker, 732-0509).
FRIDAY,
Oct. 29
Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon.
Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
SATURDAY,
Oct. 30
Trick or Treat: 5-9 p.m., Angel Face Beauty, 33 W. Main St., Martinsville. Vendors will be passing out candy.
Family Fall Festival: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry. Vehicles on display; hotdogs; games; prizes; sweet treats; hayrides and more. Everything is free and outside. To display a vehicle, call the pastor at 434-713-9239. Rain date is Nov. 6.
Brunswick stew: 9 a.m., Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, $8/quart.
Covered Bridge 5K Run/Walk: 9 a.m. Registration 8-8:45 a.m. at the Smith River Church of the Brethren, 2282 Bob White Road, Stuart, and transportation will be provided at the start and end of the run from that spot. Fundraiser for the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center. $25 ($15 for ages 6-12; get registration form at www.CoveredBridge5K.com or contact Stephanie Vipperman at 276-694-3945 or stephanievipperman@embarqmail.com or Linda Martin at 276-692-7138.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville parking lot.
SUNDAY,
Oct. 31
Stuart Spooktacular: 5:30 p.m., Uptown Main Street. To set up a booth or table to hand out treats, register at patrickchamber.com, at https://bit.ly/stuartspooktacular21 or call 276-694-6012.
NASCAR Xfinity 500 playoff race: 2 p.m., Martinsville Speedway; https://www.martinsvillespeedway.com/.
TUESDAY
Nov. 2
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: closed in observance of Election Day. Will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 8 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 3
Guiding Good Choices: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Zoom. Workshops by Piedmont Community Services for parents, to help kids 9-14 make healthy choices and avoid drugs. Register: Brian Hundley at 201-2385 or bhundley@piedmontcsb.org.
THURSDAY
Nov. 4
Martinsville City Council meeting to be held.
FRIDAY
Nov. 5
Big basement sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Nov. 6-9 a.m.-2 p.m., Fido's Finds and Kitties Kollectibles, 119 East Main St., Martinsville. All proceeds go to Martinsville-Henry County SPCA. For more information, contact Kido's Finds at 276-656-1101 or SPCA at 276-638-7297.
First Fridays: 4-8 p.m., uptown Martinsville with arts, crafts, food and more. Also Dec. 3.
Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.