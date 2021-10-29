Martinsville-area events Friday, Oct. 29

Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Halloween Trunk or Treat: 5:30-until, 714 North Memorial Blvd., hosted by Heads of State; 50/50 raffle, Halloween Hot Rod Cruise Inn Car/Truck Showing. Bring children in costumes.
Halloween breakfast: 8-11 a.m., Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. All-you-can-eat includes sausage, ham, apples, gravy, biscuits, eggs, orange juice and coffee, $7. Live music from 10 a.m.-noon. Come dressed in your favorite costume.
Halloween Trunk or Treat: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Jack Dalton Park, Collinsville, by Southside Survivor Response Center-Rainbow House. Also rock painting and light refreshments.
Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon.
Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
SATURDAY
A Pink Event by MLC Cancer Foundation: 3 p.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville, masks required; vaccinations appreciated; limited capacity; to RSVP, text message the letters RSVP to 415-991-0390.
Family Fall Festival: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road, Henry. Vehicles on display; hotdogs; games; prizes; sweet treats; hayrides and more. Everything is free and outside. To display a vehicle, call the pastor at 434-713-9239. Rain date is Nov. 6.
Brunswick stew: 9 a.m., Kingdom Point Church, 352 Lee Ford Camp Road, Ridgeway, $8/quart.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.; first 20 children to receive Halloween goodie boxes.
Food Pantry at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church: 9-11 a.m., 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton, at lower (cemetery side) entrance. Workers to help load; no questions asked.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville parking lot.
SUNDAY
Stuart Spooktacular: 5:30 p.m., Uptown Main Street. To set up a booth or table to hand out treats, register at patrickchamber.com, at https://bit.ly/stuartspooktacular21 or call 276-694-6012.
NASCAR Xfinity 500 playoff race: 2 p.m., Martinsville Speedway; https://www.martinsvillespeedway.com/.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY
Election Day: Polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: closed in observance of Election Day. Will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 8 a.m.
Martinsville City Municipal Building and constitutional offices: closed for Election Day. No bulk or brush pick-up.
WEDNESDAY
Guiding Good Choices: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Zoom. Workshops by Piedmont Community Services for parents, to help kids 9-14 make healthy choices and avoid drugs. Register: Brian Hundley at 201-2385 or bhundley@piedmontcsb.org.
THURSDAY
Henry County School Board to meet: 9 a.m., followed by closed session, first floor, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Collinsville.
Martinsville City Council meeting to be held.
FRIDAY, Nov. 5
Big basement sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fido’s Finds and Kitties Kollectibles, 119 East Main St., Martinsville. All proceeds go to Martinsville-Henry County SPCA.
First Fridays: 4-8 p.m., uptown Martinsville with arts, crafts, food and more. Also Dec. 3.
Pathways to Recovery: 8 p.m., Peer Center, 213 E. Main St., Martinsville.
AA meeting: 7 p.m., Church of Christ, Collinsville.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
SATURDAY, Nov. 6
Brunswick stew sale: noon, Bassett Ruritan Club, Philpott Dam Road. $8/quart. Available only by preordering by calling Don Kendrick at 276-806-1071, Joe Varner at 276-629-1411 or Sherry McCoy at 276-340-0269.
Fundraising yard sale and book sale: 8 a.,m. to 1 p.m., Fieldale Recreation Center. Furniture, blankets, miscellaneous, and loads of books at 25 cents each.
Save the Bassett Community Center group: will be at the community center building from 1-6 p.m. Nov. 6 & 7 to collect donations.
Veterans Day Banquet 2021, hosted by American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78: 5 p.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, 17615 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway. Speaker U.S. Navy Rear Admiral (Ret.) Stephen C. Evans.
Veterans Day Parade: 2 p.m. (line up at 1), uptown Stuart, followed by ceremony at the Patrick County Administration office. for more information, contact Clyde Thomas at Clyde-JeanThomas@hotmail.com or Richard Cox at 276-930-3265.
Big basement sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.,, Fido’s Finds and Kitties Kollectibles.
Spaghetti dinner for Mountain Mission School: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Horsepasture Christian Church. Take-out only; adults, $8, under 10, $4.50. Proceeds for holiday cheer for school faculty.
Chili Cookoff: noon-3 p.m., 835 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Fundraiser for Caring Hearts Free Clinic. $10 for quart of chili and dessert. Must place orders: 276-694-3410
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
AA meeting: noon, Christ Episcopal Church, Martinsville parking lot.
SUNDAY, Nov. 7
Save the Bassett Community Center group: will be at the community center building from 1-6 p.m. Nov. 6 & 7 to collect donations.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY, Nov. 9
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Knitters bring own supplies. $5. Register: 632-3221.
THURSDAY, Nov. 11
Veterans Day Celebration: 11 a.m., HJDB Event Center, 3289 Riverside Drive, Bassett. Speaker Dr. G.H. Vaughan; announcement of MHC Veteran of the Year; 29th Infantry Band; refreshments.
“Brown v. Board of Education: Over 50 Years Later,” a one-man play: 6:30 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. $20 for adults; $10 for students (k-12). Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org
Veterans Day is celebrated. All local, state and federal offices are closed.
FRIDAY, Nov. 12
Music night: 6:20 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, with Snow Creek Ole Tyme Band; gates open at 5 p.m.; $5. Social distancing required with masks when that is not possible. Concessions will be sold.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, at 65 West Main St., Martinsville.
SATURDAY, Nov. 13
Fall fair: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, vendors, cruise-in, food trucks, book sale, paint class and “Barnival on the Ballfield” with the Pig Train. Free admission, with costs for kids’ activities. Vendor spots available until Nov. 5; caLL 276-957-5757.
Disability Rights and Resource Center annual meeting: 9:30 a.m., Distancing Learning Classroom of Virginia Museum of Natural History.
29th Annual Big Bird Toy Ride: registration, 10 a.m.; kickstands up, 1 p.m.; 6537 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway. Cost of $10 or one new toy entitles each person to food the ride and music by Madhouse. All proceeds to Christmas Cheer. Rain date Dec. 11.
Jackpot Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club. Doors open at 4:30. $20 for 20 games, coveralls $5 each, door prizes, concessions. Each game pays out $50 with the cover-all payout at $150 if not won within 53 draws. Bring donations for Patrick County Food Bank for free coverall.
Holiday Arts and Crafts Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Reynolds Homestead’s Community Engagement Center, Critz. (Vendor space $25—Terri Leviner, 694-7181 ext. 22)
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 West Main St.
SUNDAY, Nov. 14
Barn quilt class: 1 p.m., Spencer Penn Centre, all supplies provided; registration deadline Nov. 5 (276-957-5757 or www.thecentreatspencerpenn.com). Pricing is based on size, from $65 for 24” by 24” to $85 for 36” by 36”.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
TUESDAY, Nov. 16
TOPS VA 0218 meets: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville. For information, call 276-734-8763.
AA meeting: noon, City Park Shelter One.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 17
Free community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville. Call 647-8150 before 3:30 p.m. to reserve meals.
THURSDAY</&h1>
Nov. 18
» Painting with Karen Conner at 1-4 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. For ages 12 plus. Instructor Karen Conner will lead students in painting a snowman. Advanced registration required. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members per class.
» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care—19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.