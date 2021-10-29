Martinsville-area events Friday, Oct. 29

Nov. 18

» Painting with Karen Conner at 1-4 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. For ages 12 plus. Instructor Karen Conner will lead students in painting a snowman. Advanced registration required. Tickets available at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org Cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members per class.

» MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness offers no contact application assistance for Virginia’s free or low cost Medicaid plans (Children’s Medicaid/FAMIS, Pregnancy Medicaid and Adult Health Care—19 to 64 year olds). Special focus on newly unemployed or uninsured. Not for those already enrolled in or eligible for Medicare. Questions can be answered and applications completed by phone. Call or text Ann Walker at 276-732-0509 to see if you qualify.